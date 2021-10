Tonight: Mostly dry and mostly cloudy, but a few early morning showers will be possible. Morning lows will be in the 60s. Wednesday: A potent system will move into the region. We will need to watch for strong to severe storms. We are under a Slight Risk (threat 2 of 5) for severe weather. We will need to watch for scattered storms developing in front of a squall line around lunchtime through the early afternoon – these storms could spawn a few tornadoes. Then, a line of storms will move in from west to east during the afternoon and early evening ahead of the cold front. Main concern will be damaging wind and heavy rain, but a few tornadoes will also be possible. The severe weather threat should by 8 P.M.. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts and warnings. Highs near 80. Overnight temperatures in the 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO