Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol could surely relate to the fans lingering outside the glass wall at Climate Pledge Arena. They arrived hours before puck drop, climbing over bushes and dirt for the chance to press against the windows and peer down at the ice. Some of those fans eventually made their way inside. Others remained on the other side of the glass, determined to watch until the final horn. Without tickets to the Kraken’s inaugural home opener — a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks — the view from the sidewalk was the next best thing.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO