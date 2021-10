Blake Bowen scored the game-winner with four seconds remaining. The Toreros tied the match up at 1-1 in the 88th minute after SDSU had been winning for 82 minutes, but then USD committed a costly foul with seven seconds remaining to set up an Aztec free kick from 30 yards out. Iñigo Villaldea sent the ball into the far side of the box, and Rik Regeling, who was making his first career start, got a head on it to send it across the box to Blake Bowen who tapped it in with his right foot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO