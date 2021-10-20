CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Birdie sees a doozy of an A-K Valley playoff tiebreaker on the horizon

By The Birdie
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Birdie doesn’t want to alarm anyone, but there’s a potential doozy of a playoff tiebreaker brewing that involves local teams. “I’m not entirely sure,” Birdie said, rifling through his dog-eared copy of WPIAL football tiebreaking procedures. “but I think it might come down to the fifth criteria, which, as everyone...

tribhssn.triblive.com

