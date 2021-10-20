The Birdie sees a doozy of an A-K Valley playoff tiebreaker on the horizon

Kiski Area (5-2, 0-2) at Shaler (2-5, 0-2) 7 p.m. Friday, Lou Rettig Stadium, Shaler Township. Kiski Area will attempt to bounce back from a pair of losses after an 5-0 start. The Cavaliers came up short last Friday in a 35-21 setback to Fox Chapel. Cavaliers quarterback Logan Johnson again contributed with his arm and legs as he rushed 14 times for 107 yards and added TD passes to Lebryn Smith and Calvin Heinle. Brock Wilkins added a 2-yard scoring run. … Shaler was shut out for the second time this season with a 35-0 loss to Class 5A No. 2 Pine-Richland last Friday. The Titans won their first two games but have dropped five in a row. Keegan Smetanka has thrown for 775 yards and five touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His favorite target has been Dylan Schlagel (16 receptions, 220 yards). … Shaler won the 2019 meeting 23-6, but Kiski Area returned the favor last year with a 55-22 triumph at Richard Dilts Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO