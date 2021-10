The Hastings Raiders boys' and girls' soccer teams both fell in the Section 3AAA playoffs Tuesday night to end their seasons. Both teams entered the night as the No. 8 seeds and as a result, played on the road at the top seed. For the boys, that was the Apple Valley Eagles, and for the girls it was the No. 3-ranked in Class AAA Rosemount Irish.

