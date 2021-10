Data is the key to everything. If you are willing to do a job and become successful in your expected sector, such as in marketing, sales, or product teams, the first thing you will need is information about your targeted customers. Based on that information, you have to make a proper plan so you can have their attention and increase the company’s profit. All these data and information requires to be collected and managed using two types of technologies. One is Customer Relationship Management systems (CRMs), and the other one is Customer Data Platforms (CDPs).

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO