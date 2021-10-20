Sports Scene

Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson share their thoughts on HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and discuss how the series adds to the divorce genre. Ask a PR Expert: How Would You Handle the Many Crises of ‘Succession’?. The Latest. NBA Over/Unders With Ryen Russillo and Joe House. Bill, Ryen, and...
Most of us would find the price tag of a college football season staggering. That’s why teams hope to be sufficiently interesting to their fans and others to guarantee that their games will be televised. It’s very good work if you can get it and pays very well. Just as...
There’s plenty ahead this week in football, with UNC going to Notre Dame, N.C. State hosting Louisville and Duke playing at Wake Forest. The Hurricanes, with the N.C. State Fair closing up, will have four straight home games at PNC Arena — against Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Washington. Better keep the remote handy.
The Thomasville High School Tigers varsity football team lost to Class 3A, Region 3 opponent, the Montgomery Academy Eagles, 34-16 Oct. 15 at D.F. Anderson Field. It was Thomasville’s first region loss of the season. “We lost a tough one to Montgomery Academy Friday night,” Greg Crager, THS Head Coach said. “The game was back and forth until early in […]
The Jackson High School Aggies won their seventh game of the season this past Friday at home against Mobile Christian School 54-26 to improve to 7-2 on the season. Jackson scored first on a Walter Taylor 5-yard touchdown run. Jeramie Houston kicked the PAT and the Aggies led 7-0 with 10:41 to play in the first quarter. The Mobile Christian […]
The Thomasville High School Lady Tigers varsity volleyball team beat the Excel High Lady Panthers Oct. 14 for the championship of the Class 3A, Area 5 Tournament in the THS gym: 25-13, 25-10 and 25-8. Mardie Carpenter had 1 ace and 7 kills. Ryleigh Mc- Connell had 2 aces, 2...
Head Coach Ashley Carlisle said that when things started clicking that Clarke Prep fans would see something impressive with the Gator offense. That came together in the second half of their 41-20 win over Monroe Academy last Friday night in Monroeville. “It finally came together and things just clicked like they are supposed to,” Carlisle said after the win Friday […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — 901 FC is preparing for their final two matches of the season. The first one, a midweek contest against FC Tulsa. 901 has already secured a playoff berth, but a win Wednesday night against tulsa would lock up that third spot in the division, while a draw would force 901 to […]
