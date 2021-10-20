CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
 6 days ago

Entering week nine or ten of the regular season and I am concerned...

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com

The Ringer

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Recap

Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson share their thoughts on HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and discuss how the series adds to the divorce genre. Ask a PR Expert: How Would You Handle the Many Crises of ‘Succession’?. The Latest. NBA Over/Unders With Ryen Russillo and Joe House. Bill, Ryen, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Kingsport Times-News

Behind the scenes of a sporting event weather delay

Most of us would find the price tag of a college football season staggering. That’s why teams hope to be sufficiently interesting to their fans and others to guarantee that their games will be televised. It’s very good work if you can get it and pays very well. Just as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The next play: What’s on deck for the Triangle sports scene this week

There’s plenty ahead this week in football, with UNC going to Notre Dame, N.C. State hosting Louisville and Duke playing at Wake Forest. The Hurricanes, with the N.C. State Fair closing up, will have four straight home games at PNC Arena — against Toronto, Boston, Chicago and Washington. Better keep the remote handy.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Clarke County Democrat

Miscues costly in THS loss to Montgomery Ac.

The Thomasville High School Tigers varsity football team lost to Class 3A, Region 3 opponent, the Montgomery Academy Eagles, 34-16 Oct. 15 at D.F. Anderson Field. It was Thomasville’s first region loss of the season. “We lost a tough one to Montgomery Academy Friday night,” Greg Crager, THS Head Coach said. “The game was back and forth until early in […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
Clarke County Democrat

JHS Aggies beat Mobile Christian 54-26

The Jackson High School Aggies won their seventh game of the season this past Friday at home against Mobile Christian School 54-26 to improve to 7-2 on the season. Jackson scored first on a Walter Taylor 5-yard touchdown run. Jeramie Houston kicked the PAT and the Aggies led 7-0 with 10:41 to play in the first quarter. The Mobile Christian […]
JACKSON, AL
Clarke County Democrat

Area teams advance to regional volleyball tourney

The Thomasville High School Lady Tigers varsity volleyball team beat the Excel High Lady Panthers Oct. 14 for the championship of the Class 3A, Area 5 Tournament in the THS gym: 25-13, 25-10 and 25-8. Mardie Carpenter had 1 ace and 7 kills. Ryleigh Mc- Connell had 2 aces, 2...
THOMASVILLE, AL
Clarke County Democrat

Gators explode in second half, beat MA

Head Coach Ashley Carlisle said that when things started clicking that Clarke Prep fans would see something impressive with the Gator offense. That came together in the second half of their 41-20 win over Monroe Academy last Friday night in Monroeville. “It finally came together and things just clicked like they are supposed to,” Carlisle said after the win Friday […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WREG

901 FC previews final two matches, postseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — 901 FC is preparing for their final two matches of the season. The first one, a midweek contest against FC Tulsa. 901 has already secured a playoff berth, but a win Wednesday night against tulsa would lock up that third spot in the division, while a draw would force 901 to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

