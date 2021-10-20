CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sports QUIZ

By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
 6 days ago

—- 1. The Las Vegas Posse, Shreveport Pirates, Memphis Mad Dogs and Birmingham...

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shared Tough Personal News Sunday Morning

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches. Herbstreit announced on Sunday...
FOOTBALL
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Memphis Mad Dogs#Ncaa Championships#Birmingham Barracudas#The Las Vegas Posse#Shreveport Pirates#Irish
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
slpecho.com

Quiz bowl gears up for season

After a year of online practices and no tournaments, the Park Quiz Bowl team is ready for a fresh start. According to senior co-captain Truman Fillibrandt, while the hiatus due to the pandemic created challenges starting off the season, the team has high expectations for the year. “This year might...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The 'League leaders in steals per game' quiz

To the surprise of just about everyone, Ben Simmons reported to the Sixers on Monday night. Earlier in the day, rumors circulated that the former No. 1 overall pick could possibly report to the team soon, but few, if any, around the franchise expected Simmons to show up later that day. Lo and behold, there he is. It's still unclear if Simmons will actually play any games for Philadelphia this season, as a trade is still very much in the cards. However, the team's front office was on record hoping for a resolution, so just having the 25-year-old All-Star in the building is a step in the right direction.
NBA
punditarena.com

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 532

Welcome to day 532 of the Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge. Each day in the Pundit Arena Daily Sports quiz, we give you 20 questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out. So, for example, if the...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

The 'Recent 1,000-yard rushers' quiz

Derrick Henry just keeps making it look so easy. Coming off a 2020 campaign where he became just the eighth player in NFL history to top 2,000 yards rushing in a single season, Henry once again looks like a man amongst boys in 2021. Through six games, the 27-year-old All-Pro running back has 783 yards and 10 touchdowns. In a 17-game schedule, that puts Henry on pace for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns, the former of which would break the current NFL record by more than 100 yards. There is still a lot of football to be played in 2021, and the smart money would likely be on Henry not breaking the record. We just wouldn't want to be the person who makes that wager.
NFL
theanalyst.com

Where is He Playing? The NBA Quiz

The 2021-22 NBA season has arrived. And there are plenty of new faces in new places. How well did you follow all the offseason moves? Test your basketball fandom in this quiz.
NBA
Yardbarker

The '40+ points on opening night' quiz

One game into the 2021-22 NBA season, and things are not going as planned for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and the new-look Lake Show hosted Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night with the Dubs earning a 121-114 W. L.A.'s biggest offseason addition, Russell Westbrook, struggled mightily, leading LeBron to offer him some postgame advice. "I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy," James said. "Do something that can put a smile on his face. He's so hard on himself. I told him, 'Don't be so hard on yourself. It's one game.'"
NBA
Yardbarker

The 'Most home runs in the postseason' quiz

Despite losing Ronald Acuna Jr. to injury back in July, the Atlanta Braves are now just two wins away from returning to the World Series, and a big reason why is the play of 24-year-old third baseman Austin Riley. Riley was the hero in Game 1 of the NLCS, where he tied the game with a sixth-inning home run, then walked off the Dodgers with a game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning. He then added a game-tying RBI double in Game 2, giving him the unofficial lead in the NLCS MVP horse race. Obviously, Atlanta still needs to beat the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers twice to move on, but if it does, it will be at least in part due to Riley's postseason heroics.
MLB
Clarke County Democrat

Bulldogs down Bears 20-14, win region

The heavyweight region match between top-ranked Clarke County and ninth-ranked Leroy lived up to its billing last Friday night. The two teams traded blows in the slugfest to decidethe topspot in the 2A region. “It was a hard fought game and we were fortunate to come away with a win,” CCHS Head Coach Stacy Luker said. “I’m proud of our […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Clarke County Democrat

Eagles beat Meadowview, sets up Sparta battle

The Jackson Academy Eagles won their seventh game of the season and fifth game at home Friday night against Meadowview Christian 71-14 to improve to 7-1. This win nailed down second place in the region and guaranteed the Eagles to be at home in the first round of the football playoffs. Friday night’s game against Sparta Academy will be for […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Clarke County Democrat

JHS Aggies beat Mobile Christian 54-26

The Jackson High School Aggies won their seventh game of the season this past Friday at home against Mobile Christian School 54-26 to improve to 7-2 on the season. Jackson scored first on a Walter Taylor 5-yard touchdown run. Jeramie Houston kicked the PAT and the Aggies led 7-0 with 10:41 to play in the first quarter. The Mobile Christian […]
JACKSON, AL
Clarke County Democrat

Miscues costly in THS loss to Montgomery Ac.

The Thomasville High School Tigers varsity football team lost to Class 3A, Region 3 opponent, the Montgomery Academy Eagles, 34-16 Oct. 15 at D.F. Anderson Field. It was Thomasville’s first region loss of the season. “We lost a tough one to Montgomery Academy Friday night,” Greg Crager, THS Head Coach said. “The game was back and forth until early in […]
THOMASVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy