Enveyo Launches Customer Delivery Experience Management Solution, Alerting.

dcvelocity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvo, UT (October 19th, 2021) - Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and logistics optimization software provider, today announced the launch of its customer delivery experience management solution, Alerting. Enabling real-time visibility across the lifecycle of parcel shipments, Alerting gives e-commerce shippers the ability to increase revenue & customer satisfaction,...

Comments / 0

