Cutting back the gardens at Harkness

Lee Williams, of New London, trains a vine along a brick wall as volunteers with the Friends of Harkness work on cutting back climbing roses at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021.

Waterford — Volunteers with the Friends of Harkness work on cutting back climbing roses at Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford Wednesday October 20, 2021. Volunteers cut back the roses around the park every fall, and on Wednesday they were also working on cutting back invasive species and weeds in the rock gardens.

For over 30 years, the nonprofit has worked to supplement state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection staff in protecting, promoting and preserving the Harkness Estate. New members are always welcome. See www.harkness.org for more details.