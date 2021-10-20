CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fati’s new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona and teenage forward Ansu Fati have agreed on a contract extension to 2027 that includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion). The club's announcement came after its 1-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage of the Champions...

www.newsobserver.com

Related
chatsports.com

Barcelona set to announce new contracts for Pedri and Ansu Fati - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to announce new contracts for teenagers Ansu Fati and Pedri in the coming days. President Joan Laporta told RAC1 last week that the renewals for both players were on track and he was hoping to have good news for fans shortly. Pedri could be up first...
SOCCER
RealGM

Pedri, Barcelona Sign Extension With $1.57 Billion Release Clause

Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona through 2026 that contains a $1.57 billion release clause. Pedri's previous deal was set to expire in the summer. Antoine Griezmann's contract, signed in 2019, included an €800 million buyout option, which was the previous record. Lionel Messi's clause reached €700 million during his time at Camp Nou, but never higher.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansu Fati
Person
Lionel Messi
BBC

Ansu Fati signs six-year Barcelona deal with a 1bn buyout clause

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati has signed a contract extension that includes a 1bn euro (£846m) buyout clause. The 18-year-old, who is wearing Lionel Messi's former number 10 shirt this season at the Nou Camp, helped Barca to a 1-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
SOCCER
Raleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound from loss to Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City, the League Cup winner for the past four seasons, continues its title defense of the competition with a trip to West Ham in the last 16. West Ham eliminated Manchester United in the previous round and is having a good season, placed fourth in the Premier League and on the verge of qualification in the Europa League. There are two other all-Premier League matchups — Burnley vs. Tottenham and Leicester vs. Brighton — while Liverpool heads to second-tier Preston on the back of a 5-0 win at Manchester United that extended the team's unbeaten start to the season. Also, Brentford visits second-tier Stoke.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'set to convince Pedri to pen a new five-year contract with £509M release clause' despite financial issues affecting Joan Laporta's Catalans

Spanish wonderkid Pedri is ready to accept a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, according to reports. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Barca#The Champions League#Catalan#European
ClutchPoints

Barcelona team boss Ronald Koeman reveals status on Ansu Fati’s contract

Following Pedri’s club-record extension, Ronald Koeman has revealed that Barcelona is close to extending Ansu Fati’s contract at Camp Nou. Sources have told ESPN that Ansu Fati had multiple offers coming in from various top clubs around Europe, but the La Masia graduate has made it clear through super-agent Jorge Mendes, that he intends to stay at Barca.
SOCCER
kdal610.com

Soccer-Barca coach Koeman hints at Aguero debut, Ansu Fati start

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hinted that forward Sergio Aguero could make his debut in Sunday’s LaLiga home meeting with Valencia. The Argentine joined Barca from English champions Manchester City on a free transfer in July when his contract expired, but has yet to feature competitively due to a calf injury.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

La Liga: Ansu Fati nets as Barca fight back to beat Valencia

Ansu Fati found the back of the net in his first start for Barcelona since November 2020, helping his team to a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Valencia. Ronald Koeman’s side came into the match having won just one of their last six games in all competitions, but found a performance and result to ease the building pressure around the Camp Nou.
SOCCER
