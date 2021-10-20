CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia State Police investigating death threat against McAuliffe

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nq4Gl_0cXZNALU00

The Virginia State Police confirmed on Wednesday they are investigating a death threat made Tuesday against gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).

"The Virginia State Police is in receipt of the threat and has forwarded it to our Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team, as is done with any email of an alarming/threatening nature that is received by a candidate running for elected office. No arrest or charges have been placed at this time," Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said in a statement.

Due to the threat, McAuliffe was assigned protection at an event in Charlottesville on Wednesday. Gubernatorial candidates do not normally receive security in Virginia.

The Hill obtained a copy of the emailed threat, which read, "If I get the opportunity I will shoot Terry! MAGA."

A spokesperson from McAuliffe's campaign said in a statement, "This is the type of violent, dangerous behavior we've come to expect from supporters of Donald Trump ."

The campaign of McAuliffe's Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, also condemned the threat.

"Political violence is a threat to our democracy and is absolutely unacceptable," said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter.

The Youngkin campaign has also had to contend with safety issues as well in the weeks leading up to Election Day. Last week, staffers discovered that windows at the campaign headquarters had been broken and signs were damaged, according to a source familiar with the incident. The campaign immediately reported the incident to the Fairfax County Sheriff.

The source also said that the campaign reported a number of incidents involving property damage in the parking garage at the campaign's headquarters to Virginia State Police.

News of the incidents and the threat come less than two weeks out from Election Day in the commonwealth on Nov. 2.

--Updated 7:28 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

The Hill

372K+
Followers
43K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy