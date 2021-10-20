CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho sends out $169M in one-time income tax rebates

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142fNk_0cXZN8fH00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho official says 645,000 income tax rebates totaling $169 million have been sent out so far this year.

Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams told lawmakers on a finance committee on Wednesday the average rebate has been $248.

The rebates are part of tax relief legislation passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little earlier this year.

The one-time rebates are going to 2020 personal income tax filers for taxes paid in 2019.

The minimum amount is $50 for each taxpayer and dependent or 9% of income taxes paid.

Adams says one person sent their rebate back.

The post Idaho sends out $169M in one-time income tax rebates appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little held town hall Tuesday

Governor Little will answer questions from the public about COVID-19 during an hourlong AARP telephone town-hall at 12 p.m. Wednesday. The post Gov. Little held town hall Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Income Taxes#Personal Income Tax#Ap#Legislature#Republican#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Simpson tells Treasury to abandon IRS monitoring proposal

daho Congressman Mike Simpson joined 201 of his House colleagues in sending a letter to Department of Treasury Secretary Yellen voicing serious concern over the proposal to mandate and expand financial data collection on the American public. The post Simpson tells Treasury to abandon IRS monitoring proposal appeared first on Local News 8.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KIFI Local News 8

US to give nuclear waste plant in Idaho another try

U.S. officials say problems plaguing a nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho appear to be solved, and converting high-level radioactive liquid waste into safer, more easily managed solid material could start early next year. The post US to give nuclear waste plant in Idaho another try appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Judge Noah Hillen named to ABI’s “40 Under 40”

The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announced Bankruptcy Judge Noah G. Hillen has been named one of the American Bankruptcy Institute’s “40 Under 40” industry professionals for 2021. The post Judge Noah Hillen named to ABI’s “40 Under 40” appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy