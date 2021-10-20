CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City Sends Sell to State

The Dragons continued to play hard as they had Ella Sell and Brooke Boland represent their team in singles and Addison Sell/Allison Unverzagt and Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska represent their team...

