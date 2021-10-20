CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt, GA

Dr. Allen Kicklighter memorial service

By Name
Miller County Liberal
 7 days ago

A memorial service for Dr. Allen Kicklighter will...

www.millercountyliberal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Colquitt, GA
Obituaries
City
Colquitt, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Hospital
CBS News

A judge said the people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can be called "rioters," "looters" and "arsonists" at trial – but not "victims." Here's why.

A Wisconsin judge presiding over the upcoming trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has ruled that prosecutors cannot refer to the three people shot by the teenager last summer as "victims," but the defense may refer to them as "arsonists," "looters," or "rioters," if in fact, they participated in those activities. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy