CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

A dream round: How golf should be inside the pearly gates

lascrucesbulletin.com
 6 days ago

The other night I had a dream; a dream that I was in heaven – golf heaven. I’ll share it. In heaven, there were caddies. None of us up above had any earthly affliction like arthritis, bad knees, bad backs or any other distracting ailments. So we were free...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Inside a golf-loving couple's incredible mansion in The Woodlands

Nancy and Al Wagner had already lived in Carlton Woods for more than a decade when they purchased a lot to built their dream home. Avid golfers, they wanted to live on one of the courses in a house that provided more room than the 6,000-square-foot home they had. So...
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

J.R. Smith attacked by yellow jackets in final round of college golfing debut

If you thought J.R. Smith's propensity for bizarre headlines would fade now that he's a college golfer, we have a surprise for you. The NBA veteran turned North Carolina A&T student-athlete completed the first tournament of his golfing career on Tuesday, but experienced a painful moment early in the final round. Simply put, he stepped on a hive of yellow jackets while looking for his ball in the woods.
NBA
chapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Tiger

Tiger is an inquisitive little orange guy, a year-old cat with a brother — Dabo — who he’d strongly prefer to be adopted alongside. Tiger is friendly, sociable and loves to explore! He’s also quite a talker, as Aaron and Victor found out when he came to visit this morning! You can see his distinctive “swirl” coat in the Instagram post below, alongside some of his ginger cat friends at Cat Tales!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearly Gates#Golf Course#Golf Club#Golfing#Gps
austinmonthly.com

An Insider’s Guide to the Round Top Antiques Show

This article first appeared on austinhomemag.com. Fall is officially here, which means it’s that time for the Round Top Antiques Show, this year happening Oct. 25-30. Taking place in both the spring and fall season, the antiques fair attracts people from all over the country and has something to offer for everyone’s home, regardless of style or budget. With 64 different venues and more than 26 miles of treasures, there are a lot of places to visit, but where to begin? Living with Leah’s Leah Ashley, an Austin-based interior stylist and vintage decor expert, gives us the inside scoop on her go-to destinations in Round Top.
ROUND TOP, TX
rachaelrayshow.com

Rachael's Dream Home in Italy Is Complete—See Inside!

What started as a property without running water or electricity is now Rachael and John's gorgeous Tuscan villa. It was completed just in time for their 16th wedding anniversary celebration with family and friends—watch that here. Don't forget to stream "Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home" on A&E's Facebook page on...
HOME & GARDEN
kiowacountypress.net

How to be more confident on the golf course

Though golf may appear relaxing and civil, it can often involve feelings of frustration and competition. Too often, golfers go to the course looking for a good time, only to find themselves throwing their clubs on the ground with indignation. Golfers can cure these feelings with just a dose of confidence. Read on to learn how to be more confident on the golf course.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Terrio Shows Off New Look After Losing 150 Pounds

Lil Terrio, also known as the "Ooh, kill 'em" dance kid, has officially changed his life around, losing over 150 pounds. The meme sensation/rapper showed off the results of his weight loss journey on social media, claiming that he will reach 190 pounds in the coming weeks. "I want to...
WEIGHT LOSS
ourcommunitynow.com

10 of the best historic homes to visit in New England

In New England, historic houses are two a penny, of course, but these ten homes have stories beyond brick and mortar, or clapboard and shingle. This was the house where Louisa May Alcott and her family lived when she wrote "Little Women,
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy