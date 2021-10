Sure we don't have a big city skyline and there aren't any oceans or beaches nearby, but we do have big open night skies that are perfect for stargazing. One of the best places in the entire world to view a starry night happens to be right along the Idaho - Oregon border in the Owyhee Canyonlands. The area is so remote that according to the Campaign for the Owyhee Canyonlands, "no region in the United States is farther from major highways than the rugged canyonlands." Being so remote and situated in a high enough elevation, the Owyhee Canyonlands has been highly regarded as the most "pristine" location for stargazing in the United States.

