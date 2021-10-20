CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 20th

By Heath Bradberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bit of a cloudy start to our Wednesday, but we will have clouds move out of the area, giving us plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph, then calming down by...

New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/27 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The rain is wrapping up with just a few leftover showers to the east this morning. The winds, however, will keep up through this afternoon with much of the area seeing gusts of 25-45 mph; Long Island will see gusts of 50-60+ mph. That said, a wind advisory (50+ mph: Nassau/W. Suffolk/Fairfield) and high wind warning (60+ mph: E. Suffolk) will remain in effect until about 2 PM. Outside of all that, we’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies (partly to mostly sunny to the west) with highs around 60 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 27th

A few showers and storms in the early morning hours left us a good amount of rain fall around the region. We will start our Wednesday morning off with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Skies will be clear to start the day off and winds will be coming from the west up to 20 miles per hour. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of the Concho Valley from 10 am until 5 pm today. Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour in some areas. Dust is expected to be blown in to portions of the western edge of the region not getting any rain from early this morning. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs later this afternoon. We will have sunny skies all day and winds will continue to be stronger, coming from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. Later tonight, winds will be more on the calm side, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be clear and temperatures will drop to the 40s for the region. Tomorrow, we are looking to have breezy conditions again, but not as long of a period for stronger winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds coming from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. We are looking to have sunny skies for the rest of week and through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the rest of this week, then jump up to the 80s for this weekend. Another cold front will move through early Monday morning of next week, giving us highs only in the 70s again. We could see spotty showers across the region. Tuesday of next week will have even cooler temperatures, giving us a true fall feeling. Highs are forecast to only hit the 50s for highs across the viewing area. We will have cloudy conditions and scattered showers all day Tuesday as well.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday October 27th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday October 27th. For today: Daytime highs approaching 65 under cloudy skies with a chance for scattered storms late. Winds out of the southeast 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. For tonight: Overcast with scattered rain showers likely. Low...
ENVIRONMENT
10/27 – Rob’s “SEVERE THREAT” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front will continue east with a line of convection ahead of it by early to mid-afternoon. While the very warm and moist airmass is expected to limit instability/buoyancy to some extent, forecast soundings still show the threat for SEVERITY. The main threat with the squall line will be straight line winds, but bowing segments could also produce brief tornadoes.
ENVIRONMENT
October 27, Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast Update

(WLFI) - Good Wednesday morning! It sure is cold out there with temperatures dipping down in the lower 30s region-wide. Areas of frost are likely so give yourself some extra time and get that ice scraper out!. (Preliminary low temperatures this morning in the above image ranged from 31-35 degrees)
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October the 27th

After the front temperatures cool off. Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North. A Wind Advisory is already issued for Wednesday due to winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North West.
ENVIRONMENT
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 27th

What a difference a day makes as yesterday we were looking at record breaking heat and today, it’s much cooler with very gusty winds for the entire area. Fall has returned to the Big Country. For this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and windy conditions with a high up around 73 degrees. Those winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will look for clear skies and a low down around 51 degrees. The winds will continue to be gusty from the northwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Wednesday, October 27 Evening Forecast

Wet weather is settling in for a 3-day stretch. The rain will come with some wind and a feel of early winter. Tonight, a round of heavier rain will sweep from southwest to northeast across the area this evening. Light rain and drizzle will continue for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, Good Afternoon!

Good afternoon! Wishing you a happy Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

