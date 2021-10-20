KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 20th

A few showers and storms in the early morning hours left us a good amount of rain fall around the region. We will start our Wednesday morning off with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Skies will be clear to start the day off and winds will be coming from the west up to 20 miles per hour. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of the Concho Valley from 10 am until 5 pm today. Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour in some areas. Dust is expected to be blown in to portions of the western edge of the region not getting any rain from early this morning. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs later this afternoon. We will have sunny skies all day and winds will continue to be stronger, coming from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. Later tonight, winds will be more on the calm side, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be clear and temperatures will drop to the 40s for the region. Tomorrow, we are looking to have breezy conditions again, but not as long of a period for stronger winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds coming from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. We are looking to have sunny skies for the rest of week and through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the rest of this week, then jump up to the 80s for this weekend. Another cold front will move through early Monday morning of next week, giving us highs only in the 70s again. We could see spotty showers across the region. Tuesday of next week will have even cooler temperatures, giving us a true fall feeling. Highs are forecast to only hit the 50s for highs across the viewing area. We will have cloudy conditions and scattered showers all day Tuesday as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO