FDA authorizes emergency use for Moderna and J&J booster shots and greenlights 'mix and match' doses

T he Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday that it gave emergency use authorization for booster shots of the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The FDA also greenlighted adults to "mix and match" their booster shots.

An advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to discuss boosters on Thursday. The CDC must formally recommend the boosters before they can be administered due to federal supply agreements, according to CBS News .

Another dose of the Pfizer vaccine was previously approved, and more than 9 million people in the United States have already received a booster.

In order to be eligible for the Moderna booster, an adult has to be over 64, aged 18-64 with a high risk of severe COVID-19, or 18-64 and working in a place that exposes them to the virus.

The J&J booster is available after two months for those 18 and older who received the one-jab initial regimen. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were two-shot regimens.

“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in the press release . “As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19, including the most serious consequences of the disease, such as hospitalization and death. The available data suggest waning immunity in some populations who are fully vaccinated. The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease.”

The use of the mix-and-match booster shot is allowed if adults have met certain criteria after getting the initial vaccine.

For example, someone who got the J&J vaccine can get a booster shot two months after their initial vaccine, regardless of whether it is the J&J, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccine.

