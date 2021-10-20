The Vujà Dé Releases Anticipated Project ‘All My Reason’

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO