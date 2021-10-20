CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Vujà Dé Releases Anticipated Project ‘All My Reason’

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Dallas recording artist The Vujà Dé shares his anticipated Alternative album All My Reason, which follows his 2020 debut, Dive In, that spawned the buzzworthy song “Backseat.”. For his second offering, The Vujà Dé and his Alternative R&B-meets-Funk sound switch to a more familiar Hip Hop approach to...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebritypage.com

Adele Announces Release Date For Highly Anticipated Album '30'

The time has finally come for Adele to announce the arrival of her fourth studio album. On Wednesday morning, the legendary singer-songwriter took to social media to give the fans what they've been waiting for: an album announcement. The post garnered millions of likes across platforms immediately. 30 - November...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The Csides Project release new video for Beneath The Sky

The Csides Project, the band formed by then-Magenta band members Martin Rosser and Allan Mason-Jones, have released a video for brand new song Beneath The Sky which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Different Plain, which will be released through White Knight Records in November....
MUSIC
Complex

Ranking All of Young Thug’s Projects

Young Thug’s discography is full of surprising twists and turns. His 2019 project So Much Fun is officially listed as his debut studio album, which is an unusual fact considering he had been consistently releasing music for eight years by then, dropping dozens of mixtapes and EPs along the way.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Magic 1470AM

Sean Ardoin Releases Long Anticipated Video “For You”

The latest offerings from Lake Charles's very own Zydeco master Sean Ardoin is his latest single "For You". The highly anticipated video of the single For You was released today and features Sean decked out in some hot fashions serenading a beautiful young lady as his co-star in the video. Sean just released a live Zydeco album that was recorded in New Orleans, but he has vowed to release more new music as he ventures off into the Southern Soul realm of things.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thisis50.com

Loua Lush shuts off the rumors and releases the new track “No Disputes”

There is no argument that the world has been gifted with an awesome new track from Loua Lush. “No Disputes” has been doing wonders for the fame and reputation of Louise Barnard. Within a very short time the song has broken streaming records on multiple platforms. Fans are having a great time listening to this song.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Be at peace and rest easy when you listen to the newest release of Amr Samaha, “Rest”

“Rest” has outperformed all expectations by breaking streaming records on all platforms. Because of this song, Amr Samaha’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken off. Amr’s latest EP was released in 2021 and had three songs: “Running,” “Rest,” and “Reckless.” The EP’s tracks are all so well-balanced...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Dibiasi X Ransom – Phone Jumping (Music Video)

Two Jersey City rap heavyweights teamed up for a classic collaboration. Dibiasi and Ransom tag teamed the Big Jack produced song “Phone Jumping.” This song is off the new album by Dibiasi titled “GODfidence.” The soulful sounding beat find both Ransom and Dibiasi throwing lyrical jabs. “Da load that he sent me is worth a quarter mil / but I had thoughts of quitting if I woulda caught a deal, 2mor I got court forreal,” Dibiasi raps. The video was released today, check it out below.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Hip Hop
thisis50.com

IAMROMEO is Gearing up to be a Household Name with Promising Music Career

IAMROMEO is a young artist hailing from Detroit, Michigan with passion and vigor for music. He already has gained attention with his single titled “Type of Girl” which has peaked at #70 on the iTunes charts with the visual premiering on BET Jams and CW Network Predicted Platinum 10 countdown video show.
DETROIT, MI
thisis50.com

Seno Shares the Challenges He Faced on His Journey to Music Success

The music industry is generally one of the most challenging sectors to break into. There are so many bottlenecks and obstacles that can derail or block an artist’s success in the field. It’s estimated that a large percentage of musicians spend years working on their brands to find their identity. You have the talent or possess all the relevant skills, but you still need the extra determination and resilience to overcome all the obstacles that may come your way.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
thesource.com

HDBeenDope Talks Releasing New Project ‘Side A: The Preface’

HDBeenDope is holding down Brooklyn, teaming with Earl On The Beat for their new joint project, Side A: The Preface. The release pairs the two with Roc Nation artist Maeta and Landstrip Chip. HD dropped the new video for “Hold It Down,” featuring the aforementioned Chip. The new video is...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Baltimore Record Label, Epic Fam , Shares Vibrant Official VIDEO For “GETCHO!” & Debut Compilation Album

Emerging Baltimore-based record label and media company, EPIC FAM, just released it’s highly anticipated 24-song compilation album titled, ‘Eze Jackson Presents: EPIC FAM Vol. 1.’ Curated by executive producers Ezekiel “Eze” Jackson and Dermell “Melbourne” Brunson, the album was created in an effort to bring more awareness to some of Baltimore’s most talented and promising underground musicians.
MUSIC
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Tyler Trappy Is “Mr. Magoo” In Latest Single

Rising Florida rap artist Tyler Trappy is back at it again with his latest single Mr. Magoo. The eclectic & controversial artist is back after taking a break from music. The new song comes on the heels of songs Dogged Out, You A fool, & Handsome released earlier this year. Tyler Trappy has made a huge impact as a gifted music artist throughout their career so far. We recently caught up with Tyler Trappy and asked him a few questions:
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“All about me” expresses Nathan Sanahuja through music

Nathan Sanahuja took the world by storm with his look. His new single “All About Me” marks his official debut in the music industry. The song has received great feedback from fans. It demonstrates Nathan’s musical development. We’re looking forward to more amazing hits from him. Nathan Sanahuja is a...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

UK artist Deemun Drops new visual for “Fake Love”

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Missing-Nin Shows His Promise On “Moody”

Hailing from the Midwest city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a promising artist who goes by Stephen Umehea or better known as Missing-Nin. Missing-Nin found his passion and love for music early as a kid and has only expanded on that passion throughout his life. He played multiple instruments growing up, learned hip hop in high school, and later was exposed to FL Studio, all molding his ability to compose beats and make songs. Among the many songs the hip hop/rap artist has released lately, his head bobbing single “Moody” stands out. The single is out now on Spotify and other streaming platforms.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Signed Musician Hanna Shanar (Hanzo) Drops Homeostasis and Gets Thousands of Streams

Musical artist “Hanzo” real name Hanna Shanar, has finally divulged in the music industry by releasing his own EP. Hanzo, who is the CEO of record label Rap Group Management, released his own music on all platforms. Born on August 8 1998 in Houston, Texas, Hanna Shanar is a multifaceted musical artist and CEO of record label Rap Group Management. Hanna also has a variety of other accomplishments and accolades for academics and scholarly work.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy