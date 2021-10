If you want to hear Summer Walker’s new album early, you’re going to have to work for it. Summer announced on her Instagram that her team will be going to random cities and putting the hard drive to her second album Still Over It in a glass box where fans will try to break it with a hammer. The first city on her list is New York where she in an Instagram post said fans “came with the timbs and black forces energy” and actually broke the case to win the hard drive.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO