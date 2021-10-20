CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore music in a new light with Anish Pradhan’s new single “Story Untold”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnish Pradhan’s new track, “Story Untold,” takes listeners on an emotional journey. It looks into the minds of fans in order to fulfill their musical aspirations. The song has done exceptionally well considering that it was just released a few...

thisis50.com

kpopstarz.com

LIGHTSUM Drops First Comeback With New Single Album 'Light a Wish'

Cube Entertainment's newest girl group, LIGHTSUM, returns with their very first comeback for their single album, Light a Wish. With this new release, the members seek to showcase their original and powerful performances, pure vocals, and more of their personal charms. In June 2021, LIGHTSUM made their powerful debut with...
24hip-hop.com

Anish Pradhan spills the beans with his brand-new track “Secrets”

The most recent tune by Anish Pradhan has left everyone dumbfounded. To be honest, it’s astonishing that “Secrets,” a song that was only published a few weeks ago, has done so well. Anish has established himself as a musical talent for the next years with this song. Anish’s capacity to...
State
New York State
brooklynvegan.com

Stereolab’s Laetitia Saider shares new single “New Moon”

Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier has a new single, "New Moon," that's out today via Duophonic Super 45s / Drag City. Laetitia says the song is about "The nature of trauma - by going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us, individually. By not avoiding these feelings, it's a way to evolve and cut the ties of the past, that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing." The song has a sweeping feel while staying within the drony/jazzy sonic universe you associate with Sadier.
Houston Chronicle

Adele's new single 'Easy on Me' shatters Spotify, Amazon Music records

LONDON - Six years since the release of her last album, Adele is back - and within just 24 hours she shattered records. Streaming service Spotify announced this weekend that the British singer's new single "Easy on Me," which was released Friday, broke a new record for the most streams in a single day.
ramaponews.com

Mitski returns to music with new cut-throat single

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski abruptly broke her three-year hiatus with the single and music video for “Working for the Knife” on Oct. 5. The night before the drop she reactivated all social media accounts, returning to the music scene in full force. The 31-year-old musician graduated from her 2018 album “Be...
stereoboard.com

Lights Returns With New Single Prodigal Daughter

Lights is back with a new single. Prodigal Daughter marks the first taste of the alt-pop artist's forthcoming as-yet-unannounced album, due in 2022, though a release date is still to be confirmed. Cast over a vibrant, pop production, the catchy number arrives paired with a video that sees the singer...
freshmusicfreaks.com

Give This Week’s New Music ‘Your Love’ | Fresh Music Friday

“It’s hard to find words that would outline the importance of this track to me. I’ve been nurturing this idea for a long time but making a song based on some of your worst life experiences and memories is very tough. Yet, it’s an extremely important subject that needs much more attention and awareness so I want to share it with as many people as possible. Depression and anxiety are real and it’s terrifying. I went through severe depression myself a few years ago, I saw my friends going through the same struggle and sadly, some of them will never come back. But there was something that gave me a lot of hope and inspiration to make this song. It was messages from my fans, who were sharing the stories of them fighting depression. For some of them, music was the last boundary before they would be gone forever. I wanted to make this record as a reminder to myself and to anyone in need or going through dreadful times in their lives. Even in the moments when we feel the lowest and we see no reason to go on living, there is always someone or something worth living for. And beyond all, there is always a purpose: the person that you see in the mirror.”
Punknews.org

Listen to Glow & The Dark's new single!

Today, we are stoked to premiere the new track from San Diego based Glow & The Dark! The band is made up of AJ Peacox (Weatherbox, Sundressed, Future Crooks) and Jordan Krimston (Weatherbox, Band Argument). The song is called "I Don't Want To Skate". AJ Peacox said of the song,
mxdwn.com

Lights Shares Dynamic New Music Video For “Prodigal Daughter”

Lights has made her much-anticipated return with new single “Prodigal Daughter,” the first track from her upcoming new album expected for 2022 due date. The song has a catchy production and chorus with Lights’ vocals perfectly layered on top of. It also comes with its music video, showcasing the singer in red dancing and laying poolside, appropriately singing “baby I’m back.” Check it out below.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BATTLE BEAST Shares Music Video For New Single 'Master Of Illusion'

After re-signing with Nuclear Blast in early 2021, Finnish heavy metal sextet BATTLE BEAST is once again getting ready to unleash its force upon the world in the shape of its brand new masterpiece "Circus Of Doom". The album is set to be released on January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records, and in true BATTLE BEAST fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo's unique voice.
kusi.com

Country music artist Patrick Gibson releases new single ‘Temporary Mess’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country music singer-songwriter Patrick Gibson has released a new single entitled “Temporary Mess,” which any listener will tell is a hopeful message about not giving up, especially when things get tough. Such trials in life are often ephemeral, Gibson sings. Gibson himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez...
canadianbeats.ca

Scott Helman explores his creative limits on electrifying new single “Pretty”

Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman pushes creative boundaries on his new song “Pretty.” An accompanying video directed by longtime collaborator Ben Knechtel puts Scott on full display in a pulsating solo performance – experimenting with dazzling makeup and flowing outfits – as he explores and searches for what it takes to feel confident.
inlander.com

Mitski's new and extremely on-brand single, an adorable cats-and-quilts board game and new music!

After deleting her social media accounts and going radio dark in early 2019 (which makes my overly-online brain incredibly jealous), indie singer-songwriter Mitski has reemerged with a new tune, "Waiting for the Knife." The extremely on-brand single finds the singer wrestling with her usual anxieties about what exactly she's doing with her life ("I cry at the start of every movie / I guess 'cause I wish I was making things, too") set to a soundscape of delicate electropop with big contorting guitar chords; not dissimilar to those found on her last album Be the Cowboy (the best album of 2018). The music video for the song incorporates some of the alluring slow-burn dramatic interpretive dance that became a signature of her last touring cycle. (SETH SOMMERFELD)
dancingastronaut.com

Whipped Cream, Jimorrow reimagine ‘This Little Light of Mine’ with new single

Whipped Cream has taken a classic summer camp chants and given it a lethal twist on her new single and collaboration with Jimorrow, “Light of Mine.” Adding a heavy bassline and stuttering instrumentals, the pair transform “This Little Light of Mine” from a summertime chant sung by kids walking through the woods into a track fit for the most expansive of festival grounds. Speaking on her inspiration for the single, Whipped Cream said in a statement,
thisis50.com

Kris The Shark delivers a wonderful experience with his new track “Mind Reader”

Kris The Shark, a well-known artist, shocked the world by releasing his brand-new song “Mind Reader.” The music took everyone by surprise. Nobody expected such a song, certainly not from Kris. Despite his reputation for inventiveness, no one expected him to make such great music. Kris had an uncanny ability...
thisis50.com

Samaha Studio shows you the power of desires with his new song “Aspire”

The new track “Aspire” by Samaha Studio has taken the country by storm. The song has received great feedback from listeners. This song has a huge following among partygoers. Everyone knows it’s going to be a great night as soon as this music starts playing. Samaha, a newcomer to the...
