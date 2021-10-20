CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Rich Media takes fans on an extravagant journey with his new track “First Class”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Rich took the world by storm with his debut. His new single “First Class” marks his official debut in the music industry. The song has received great feedback from fans. It...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

24hip-hop.com

Anish Pradhan spills the beans with his brand-new track “Secrets”

The most recent tune by Anish Pradhan has left everyone dumbfounded. To be honest, it’s astonishing that “Secrets,” a song that was only published a few weeks ago, has done so well. Anish has established himself as a musical talent for the next years with this song. Anish’s capacity to...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Vianney Merian attracts more listeners with his new track “Trap out”

Vianney is well-known among Miami locals, having lived here for a long period. He seemed to be having a great time everywhere he goes. His music is both engaging and enjoyable. With his new track “Trap out,” he’s pushing his knack for entertaining people to the next level by dabbling in music.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Jay Rich Media Releases New Single “Next Step”

The roots of house music may be found in a variety of places. Some claim that Miami is the origin of house music since it has several parties each year. Others might argue otherwise. Whatever the true location is, we may get a sense of what it used to be like by listening to Jay Rich’s new song “Retrograde.” The music transports listeners back in time to experience the originals.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Loua Lush shuts off the rumors and releases the new track “No Disputes”

There is no argument that the world has been gifted with an awesome new track from Loua Lush. “No Disputes” has been doing wonders for the fame and reputation of Louise Barnard. Within a very short time the song has broken streaming records on multiple platforms. Fans are having a great time listening to this song.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Cole Sidner Expands His Horizons With The Release Of His New Track “Gate”

Cole Sidner has shown us a completely different side to him with the release of his new track “Gate”. The song quickly went viral soon after its release ensuring that everyone has only one person on their minds. And that person is none other than the creator of “Gate”, Cole Sidner himself.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Kris The Shark delivers a wonderful experience with his new track “Mind Reader”

Kris The Shark, a well-known artist, shocked the world by releasing his brand-new song “Mind Reader.” The music took everyone by surprise. Nobody expected such a song, certainly not from Kris. Despite his reputation for inventiveness, no one expected him to make such great music. Kris had an uncanny ability...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Tyler Trappy Is “Mr. Magoo” In Latest Single

Rising Florida rap artist Tyler Trappy is back at it again with his latest single Mr. Magoo. The eclectic & controversial artist is back after taking a break from music. The new song comes on the heels of songs Dogged Out, You A fool, & Handsome released earlier this year. Tyler Trappy has made a huge impact as a gifted music artist throughout their career so far. We recently caught up with Tyler Trappy and asked him a few questions:
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Flosama From Da Trap Drops New Video “Goals”

Bronx artist, Flosama From Da Trap, releases his most recent music video for “Goals.” For the block to the studio he is pretty clear about what his goals are. As he rhymes over an up-tempo beat, he talks about what inspires his goals and how determined he is to achieve them. Flow is known to make fun and catchy music that motivates the people to chase their dreams and get money. As the video unfolds, he links up with his team to discuss and plan out how they will be reaching every goal they set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

Samaha Studio shows you the power of desires with his new song “Aspire”

The new track “Aspire” by Samaha Studio has taken the country by storm. The song has received great feedback from listeners. This song has a huge following among partygoers. Everyone knows it’s going to be a great night as soon as this music starts playing. Samaha, a newcomer to the...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

UK artist Deemun Drops new visual for “Fake Love”

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

The Solo King Announces Forthcoming Single “Vitamin D” & Debut Album

Solomon Bass V, or more professionally known as The Solo King, is a fast-rising hip-hop and rap star from Milwaukee, WI. The emerging musician creates his beats and lyrics based on his passion for his craft and the many musical influences he had while growing up. We classify his sound as a blend of hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thisis50.com

Cking teams up with Dilz for upcoming hyped single “No Snakes”

Brisbane artist, Cking has used his musical influence to change the lives of others and readies his new single “No Snakes” featuring Dilz. Born in Palmerston North, New Zealand, Corey Baldwin would move to Brisbane, Australia at the age of 12, where he now continues to reside. With a background that often involved trouble for his actions, he found himself being kicked out of the schooling system on numerous occasions. Call it fate, or destiny, but that path led him to hold a deeper appreciation for music, finding solace in legendary geniuses like Linkin Park and Eminem. He would later adopt his childhood nickname, Cking, as his hip hop moniker while cultivating and developing his own lyrical abilities blended with Metal Rock undertones.
MUSIC

