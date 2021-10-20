CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Be at peace and rest easy when you listen to the newest release of Amr Samaha, “Rest”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Rest” has outperformed all expectations by breaking streaming records on all platforms. Because of this song, Amr Samaha’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisis50.com

Kris The Shark delivers a wonderful experience with his new track “Mind Reader”

Kris The Shark, a well-known artist, shocked the world by releasing his brand-new song “Mind Reader.” The music took everyone by surprise. Nobody expected such a song, certainly not from Kris. Despite his reputation for inventiveness, no one expected him to make such great music. Kris had an uncanny ability...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Amr Samaha’s new track “Running” has you running and dancing around the house

Amr Samaha has enchanted his fans with the release of his brand-new track “Running.” On the Internet’s streaming platforms, the song has been shattering records left and right. Amr’s rapid climb to stardom in such a short period of time could not have been foreseen. As a result of the song, many people are aware of Amr’s abilities.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Amr Samaha’s Drops New Music “Reckless”

Our expectations for “Reckless” were exceeded. Amr Samaha’s new song has propelled him to prominence, demonstrating that he is one of the genre’s most significant performers. The rest of the world needs to keep an eye on him. The three tunes on Amr’s most recent EP are “Running,” “Rest,” and...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

IAMROMEO is Gearing up to be a Household Name with Promising Music Career

IAMROMEO is a young artist hailing from Detroit, Michigan with passion and vigor for music. He already has gained attention with his single titled “Type of Girl” which has peaked at #70 on the iTunes charts with the visual premiering on BET Jams and CW Network Predicted Platinum 10 countdown video show.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisis50.com

Tyler Trappy Is “Mr. Magoo” In Latest Single

Rising Florida rap artist Tyler Trappy is back at it again with his latest single Mr. Magoo. The eclectic & controversial artist is back after taking a break from music. The new song comes on the heels of songs Dogged Out, You A fool, & Handsome released earlier this year. Tyler Trappy has made a huge impact as a gifted music artist throughout their career so far. We recently caught up with Tyler Trappy and asked him a few questions:
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“All about me” expresses Nathan Sanahuja through music

Nathan Sanahuja took the world by storm with his look. His new single “All About Me” marks his official debut in the music industry. The song has received great feedback from fans. It demonstrates Nathan’s musical development. We’re looking forward to more amazing hits from him. Nathan Sanahuja is a...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

UK artist Deemun Drops new visual for “Fake Love”

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Cking teams up with Dilz for upcoming hyped single “No Snakes”

Brisbane artist, Cking has used his musical influence to change the lives of others and readies his new single “No Snakes” featuring Dilz. Born in Palmerston North, New Zealand, Corey Baldwin would move to Brisbane, Australia at the age of 12, where he now continues to reside. With a background that often involved trouble for his actions, he found himself being kicked out of the schooling system on numerous occasions. Call it fate, or destiny, but that path led him to hold a deeper appreciation for music, finding solace in legendary geniuses like Linkin Park and Eminem. He would later adopt his childhood nickname, Cking, as his hip hop moniker while cultivating and developing his own lyrical abilities blended with Metal Rock undertones.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
thisis50.com

Rapper Tayy Floss Releases Official Video For “E-WAY” From His Debut EP, Gift Wrap

Brooklyn rapper Tayy Floss has been establishing himself on the NY Drill scene for quite sometime. After being featured on Grammy-nominated rapper Pop Smoke’s latest posthumous album FAITH (DELUXE) and releasing multiple singles, Tayy released his debut EP Gift Wrap. The 9-song EP displays diversity between his Drill and melodic sound. The EP also includes features from fellow Brooklyn natives Quelly Woo and Jay Gwuapo.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Meet Mr. TrapNB, Sig H. B.

Sig H.B.’s music career began in none other than Zaytoven’s legendary “Mama’s Basement”. Bay Area (Northern California) but musically raised and bred in the Atlanta, it was only a matter of time before Sig was introduced to Gucci Mane. An instantaneous vibe created some of your favorite street classics and anthems! These soulful street collaborations between Sig and Gucci is how Trap R&B was born. Coming up in the mixtape era, Sig H.B. graced us with two mix tapes: “Listen Up” & “Trap & RnB”. Sig’s music began to be staple in the streets and in 2015 Sig dropped “Trap & RnB 2” shortly after relocating to LA. This is where in 2019 Sig was sought out to join Kayne West’s “Sunday Service Collective.” Singing with Kanye has given Sig the opportunity to sing and travel the world. All in the same short timeframe, Sig released his Ep “Can’t Back Down” a fan favorite. Delivering yet more sexy sultry anthems in 2020 his new single’s “My Heart “ and “You Deserve” produced by Zaytoven. In 2021, Sig is set to release ‘Late Night Foundations’ on October 27th which is a full introduction to him to the world.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Signed Musician Hanna Shanar (Hanzo) Drops Homeostasis and Gets Thousands of Streams

Musical artist “Hanzo” real name Hanna Shanar, has finally divulged in the music industry by releasing his own EP. Hanzo, who is the CEO of record label Rap Group Management, released his own music on all platforms. Born on August 8 1998 in Houston, Texas, Hanna Shanar is a multifaceted musical artist and CEO of record label Rap Group Management. Hanna also has a variety of other accomplishments and accolades for academics and scholarly work.
HOUSTON, TX
thisis50.com

DJ/Producer LUSSO Is Storming the Club Scene With His EDM Tracks

Rising music talents don’t have to find a label anymore to become recognized in the industry. The rising popularity of social media has become a boon to these talents who can find an audience for any creative art from any corner of the world. This has made way for a fresh crop of musicians in the industry who are fearless and experimental. They love to be unique and distinguished. DJ/Producer LUSSO is one such example. The EDM composer has become a well-known name in the clubbing scene over the last 4 years.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Dus10 MZK drops debut project “Invasions” as well as “Year One” visual

Moss Point, Mississippi representative Dus10 MZK has been on the scene as a rapper for about a year now. Making his debut with “Five Star”, the MC has released a series of singles that have produced a growing fan base throughout the southeast. Looking to make the next step in his budding rap career, Dus10 releases his debut mixtape “Invasions”. In regards to the project he said the following:
MOSS POINT, MS
thisis50.com

Up And Coming Artist Gifted Expresses Deep Emotion Through Music

Coming from a get out the mud culture environment— Gifted, also known as Gifted2016, is a Caribbean artist who grew up fighting for his rights, culture, money, and even his education throughout his lifetime. Since he was young, Gifted has always had a passion for music. He stresses how music has always been in his blood, and his passion for chords, beats, and lyrics vividly comes out through his own music as it tells a story.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Johnny LuGautti ft. Euro Gotit – “Early” (Official Video)

North Carolina’s Johnny LuGautti and his latest single “Ten Toes” is spreading like wildfire across social media right now. Today, with Cash Money’s Euro Gotit, he releases the new visual for the collaboration “Early.” In the video, the two show off their lavish lifestyle while still in the streets where they are well-respected. LuGautti and Gotit’s chemistry is undeniable with infectious raps and melodies about loyalty, power, money and being fresh.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Introducing Matthew Topper, The Next Big Future House DJ

Matthew Topper has an interesting story to tell, born into a family of musicians, Matthew began performing live at the age of 14. He started off working for Hank Lane Music, which is the #1 rated entertainment company in the private event industry on the East Coast. His first big gig under Hank Lane Music was DJing Carmelo Anthony’s wedding.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Fivio Foreign – Self Made (Live Session) | Vevo Ctrl

Fivio Foreign – Self Made – Live Session | Vevo Ctrl. “I’m ushering in a new wave,” Fivio Foreign declared a year ago. “I want everyone to start knowing my face like how they know my music.” That statement came before the fierce drill rapper delivered what’s arguably the strongest verse on Kanye’s ‘Donda’ album. Talk about manifesting your desires. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Fivio is as cool as the snowflake inked under his left eye. His face defaults to a sly grin. A self-proclaimed “laid back dude,” even his artist name was informally chosen. When his son said he looked like “Fabio,” mistakenly pronouncing it “Fivio,” daddy just rolled with it. Confident that his biggest achievements were just around the corner, last year we invited the dude to be part of DSCVR ranks last year. Good bet on our part. To put it in his words – everyone’s starting to know his face. Check this Ctrl performance of “Self Made,” and while you’re here maybe take some notes about what it takes to grind your way to the top.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

JR007 Drops “Blood On My Feet” Video

For many people, when they think Chicago, they’re mind immediately goes to names such as Chief Keef, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Chance the Rapper and other Chicago legends from the Southside. However, as of lately, the Westside of Chicago has been making a lot of noise with the likes of The Heavy Steppers, Pronto Spazzout, and the area’s pioneering Rap-crew, TrenchMobb.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy