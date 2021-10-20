Be at peace and rest easy when you listen to the newest release of Amr Samaha, “Rest”

Brisbane artist, Cking has used his musical influence to change the lives of others and readies his new single “No Snakes” featuring Dilz. Born in Palmerston North, New Zealand, Corey Baldwin would move to Brisbane, Australia at the age of 12, where he now continues to reside. With a background that often involved trouble for his actions, he found himself being kicked out of the schooling system on numerous occasions. Call it fate, or destiny, but that path led him to hold a deeper appreciation for music, finding solace in legendary geniuses like Linkin Park and Eminem. He would later adopt his childhood nickname, Cking, as his hip hop moniker while cultivating and developing his own lyrical abilities blended with Metal Rock undertones.
