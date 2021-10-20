CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jockey Mario Pino wins 7,000th race

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqeiO_0cXZI0Uq00

Jockey Mario Pino made history tonight at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Pino won his 7,000th race just moments ago.

Pino said that he has been waiting to achieve this for a long time.

He spoke to us just before his victory.

Jockey Mario Pino seeking 7,000th victory at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

“I’m a little excited and on the other hand I’m a little pressurized you know because it’s coming to the last two and they always say the last one or two are the hardest ones, but yeah I’m real excited and I’ve had that goal for a long time,” said Mario Pino, Jockey.

After 42 years of riding, Pino said he might retire. The last race of the season is tomorrow night.

