2021 Corpus Christi Hooks Season In Review

Drafted: By Indiana, first round, 2016 WNBA Draft (9th overall) Overview: Tiffany Mitchell added a consistent presence to the Indiana Fever in the 2021 season. The sixth-year guard out of South Carolina averaged 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 27.3 minutes per contest in 28 games, while starting a career-high 25 games. Her stellar free throw shooting also continued in 2021 shooting 88 percent from the charity stripe and holding firm to the sixth best free throw shooting percentage in WNBA history at 89.7 percent. Mitchell will carry the fifth longest regular season streak at 10 games of scoring at least 10 points into the 2022 WNBA season. During the 2021 season, Mitchell also ascended to third in made free throws with 532, as well as fifth in scoring with 1,775 points in franchise history.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO