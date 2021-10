It was Media Day for Big East basketball on Tuesday, which means it’s time for the preseason poll of the league’s coaches. If you’ve been paying attention to how things have gone in the offseason in regards to the Marquette men’s basketball roster, then you’re probably not surprised to find out that the Big East coaches collectively voted that the Golden Eagles will finish in ninth place in 2021-22.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO