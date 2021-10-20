Hunter Schafer Goes Grunge in Printed Tights and Bold Chelsea Boots

Hunter Schafer is channeling teen spirit.

The “Euphoria” star grabbed a cup of joe at Mad Lab Coffee in Los Angeles today in a ’90s-inspired grunge outfit. It consisted of a Rick Owens asymmetric-hem shearling jacket, which is currently available for $6,765 on Farfetch, and Prada’s nylon and saffiano leather shoulder bag in yellow for $1,990.

Hunter Schafer sighting in Hollywood CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radar Pics for Sorel

The LGBTQIA+ rights activist strutted in Sorel’s Brex Chelsea bootie , which retails for $160. Schafer’s printed, black tights play up the punk aesthetic that’s on-trend right now.

The 22-year-old Prada model’s personal style typically comprises of edgy footwear, such as a mix of knee-high and thigh-high boot silhouettes, camel-toe sneakers, square-toe boots and loafers. The entertainer’s ready-to-wear choices are typically reminiscent of the ’90s heyday and has incorporated high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy and Schiaparelli.

When it comes to red carpet events, though, Schafer opts for luxury labels like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. Recently, the star became the face of Prada ‘s latest campaign featuring the Galleria Bag.

See Hunter Schafer’s most dramatic red carpet looks through the years.

