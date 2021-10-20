CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Schafer Goes Grunge in Printed Tights and Bold Chelsea Boots

By Nicole Zane
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTVGO_0cXZGX5400

Hunter Schafer is channeling teen spirit.

The “Euphoria” star grabbed a cup of joe at Mad Lab Coffee in Los Angeles today in a ’90s-inspired grunge outfit. It consisted of a Rick Owens asymmetric-hem shearling jacket, which is currently available for $6,765 on Farfetch, and Prada’s nylon and saffiano leather shoulder bag in yellow for $1,990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4DDB_0cXZGX5400
Hunter Schafer sighting in Hollywood CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radar Pics for Sorel

The LGBTQIA+ rights activist strutted in Sorel’s Brex Chelsea bootie , which retails for $160. Schafer’s printed, black tights play up the punk aesthetic that’s on-trend right now.

The 22-year-old Prada model’s personal style typically comprises of edgy footwear, such as a mix of knee-high and thigh-high boot silhouettes, camel-toe sneakers, square-toe boots and loafers. The entertainer’s ready-to-wear choices are typically reminiscent of the ’90s heyday and has incorporated high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy and Schiaparelli.

When it comes to red carpet events, though, Schafer opts for luxury labels like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. Recently, the star became the face of Prada ‘s latest campaign featuring the Galleria Bag.

See Hunter Schafer’s most dramatic red carpet looks through the years.

Shop three Chelsea boots options below that’ll last you through the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3YJa_0cXZGX5400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

To Buy: Sorel Brex Chelsea Boots, $160

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJa8o_0cXZGX5400
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To Buy: Anthropologie Platform Chelsea Boots, $180

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gxuj_0cXZGX5400
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Madden Girl Cindy Chelsea Boots, $64.99

