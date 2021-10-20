CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves remove Huascar Ynoa from NLCS roster due to shoulder injury

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVMgL_0cXZG4oU00
Ynoa had been slated to open Wednesday night's bullpen game, but he was diagnosed with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday afternoon that it has approved the Braves’ request to scratch right-hander Huascar Ynoa from the team’s roster for the NLCS against the Dodgers. Lefty reliever Dylan Lee has been added in his place.

Ynoa had been slated to open Wednesday night’s bullpen game, but he was diagnosed with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. MLB must approve any injury-related substitution from a team’s playoff roster in the middle of a series, and the league quickly granted the Braves' request to remove Ynoa in favor of Lee. Players scratched mid-series are ineligible to participate for the remainder of the current series as well as the next series should the club advance. Ynoa is thus officially done for the season, as he’d be ineligible to return even if the Braves make the World Series. Jesse Chavez will open tonight instead.

This season, the 23-year-old Ynoa tossed 91 innings of 4.05 ERA ball, starting 17 of his 18 outings. He missed a couple of months during the middle of the year after fracturing his hand when he punched the dugout after a bad start. It was surely frustrating for the Braves to lose one of their more promising starters for a while in that manner. Still, the team has to be impressed with Ynoa’s performance, as he posted solid strikeout (26.9%), walk (6.7%) and ground-ball (47.3%) rates.

Lee is a 27-year-old rookie who earned a late-season call with an elite showing at Triple-A Gwinnett. He has only two big league innings under his belt, but Lee tossed 46 2/3 frames of 1.54 ERA ball with the Stripers this year.

Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Jesse Chavez
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Huascar Ynoa’s latest injury adds to the long list of misfortune

There have probably been ten different points in this season where news broke, and it just felt like it wasn’t meant to be for the Braves in 2021. However, somehow they’ve found themselves up two games to one in the NLCS. Obviously, we know they are without Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuña, and Mike Soroka, who are all done for the season. Soler is also likely to miss the entire NLCS with COVID. The earliest he can possibly return is Game 6, and now, the Braves are without Huascar Ynoa, adding to a long list of misfortune.
MLB
SportsGrid

Braves’ Scratch P Huascar Ynoa (Game 5)

Some cracks are starting to appear for the Atlanta Braves after blowing a 5-2 lead in Game 3 of the NLCS. Atlanta squandered an opportunity to take a 3-0 lead in the series. Now, with a 2-1 lead, it’ll need to improvise after losing Huascar Ynoa for Game 4 with shoulder inflammation.
MLB
MLB

Ynoa (shoulder) out for NLCS; Chavez starts

LOS ANGELES -- Jesse Chavez was called on to serve as the Braves' opener against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Huascar Ynoa had been tabbed to be the opener, but he was scratched after experiencing right shoulder discomfort...
MLB
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

