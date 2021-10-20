CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Employees Storm Out Of Company & Protest Over Dave Chappelle ‘The Closer’ Special

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported on Yahoo, Netflix employees who disagree with Dave Chappelle’s anti-trans comments protested today (October 20). They chanted phrases like “trans lives matter” and much more. The publication says by noon, at least 100 Netflix employees were protesting. Dave’s comments are from his Netflix special called The Closer....

