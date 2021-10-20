“Heart of Downtown” model train exhibit returns to Museum of North Texas History

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An exciting new exhibit is chugging along in the Museum of North Texas History this weekend.

Planes, trains and automobiles are just a few of the things you will see at the “Heart of Downtown” Train Exhibit.

Museum volunteer Ron Mauch uses his 16 model trains and other personal collectibles to bring this display to life.

“He loves to do this for the community,” Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History Madeleine Calcote said. “He loves having people come in and enjoy all of his hard work, and he gets to show off his collection, and he gets to build all of this and design it, and so he loves the process.”

The process took nearly three months to complete. Calcote said it had its share of difficulties.

“It’s a heavy process – lots of work, and then we had to bring all the stuff, so almost everything is in boxes,” Calcote said. “We bring lots of boxes, and then we kind of get it all organized in here, so he can go ahead and start building it.”

Once the heavy lifting was complete, Mauch created a variety of scenes that would appeal to people of all ages.

“Over here we have a monster truck rally, so there is so many fun tidbits throughout,” Calcote said. “We also have a drive-in movie theater, an airport – so many things.”

While Calcote hopes everyone enjoys the exhibit, it ‘s the excitement of the kids she is looking forward to the most.

“It just reminds us of why we do all of this – is to see the look on kids’ faces when they come in. It’s so exciting,” Calcote said.

Anyone interested can head to the Museum of North Texas History on Indiana Avenue for family fun that’s sure to get everyone right on track for the holiday season.

The exhibit opens this Saturday, October 23, and will be open every Thursday through Saturday through the holiday season.

Admission will be $5 for adults and $2 for kids.

