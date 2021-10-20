CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves look for bounce-back in NLCS Game-4 tonight

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio
 6 days ago
NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates with Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) after scoring on an RBI single by Adam Duvall in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis)

Perhaps it was payback for the way the Braves won the opening two games of this National League Championship Series in Atlanta. Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers found some of their own late-inning magic to pull out a win and get back in the NLCS.

The Braves still lead the matchup 2 games to 1 and will look to extend it Wednesday night.

It will be a “bullpen game” for Atlanta. An opening pitcher, followed by a parade of other arms out of the bullpen, with likely no pitcher throwing more than two innings.

In a late development not long before game-time, the Braves scratched Huascar Ynoa from the assignment as pitcher #1 tonight. He has shoulder inflammation. Jesse Chavez will instead be tonight’s opening pitcher.

The Dodgers will start Julio Urias.

First pitch is 8:08 p.m. in Los Angeles.

