Joe Gilbert Watch – Bears week & being the hunted

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert continues to excel at the highest level.

Gilbert, who’s in his third season as the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is coming off a Super Bowl win last year. Now, with the Bucs at (5-1), each week is more intense than the last as every team they face is gunning to take down the defending world champions.

This week, the Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears at 4:25 pm on CBS. For Gilbert, whose offensive line has the job of blocking for Tampa Bay quarterback, Tom Brady, playing any team in the NFL is enough of a challenge. But, after winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Bucs are indeed the hunted.

“We’re just trying to find our way just like every team at this point,” Gilbert said. “Even though we have a lot of guys back, we have a lot of new faces, like you said we’re the hunted now.”

Being the hunted certainly doesn’t come without its thrills. Tampa Bay has been on some of the most-watched games in NFL history this season on television. Their game against the New England Patriots, for example, was the second-most watched NBC Sunday Night game ever with 28.5 million people watching Tom Brady and the Bucs battle Brady’s former squad.

It’s something Gilbert says cannot be denied when going to packed venues across the various cities in the league.

“We’re everybody’s Super Bowl, the crowds have been unbelievable,” added Gilbert. “The stadiums are packed and they’re loud. And that adds a whole other dimension.”

Stay tuned for 18 Sports Joe Gilbert Watch each week throughout the NFL season as the Buccaneers battle for a shot at winning another Super Bowl.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

