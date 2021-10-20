CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Pro Bowler Tony Collins to speak at Mansfield University

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBEmX_0cXZCW3V00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An NFL Pro Bowl player is coming to Mansfield University Sunday.

Penn Yan native, Tony Collins, who rose to stardom in the NFL after a solid career at running back with the New England Patriots, will be the special guest speaker at Mansfield’s Decker Gym. In conjunction with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Collins will speak on his book tour at 6 pm. Cost is free for students & staff and just $10 for the public.

Collins’ book, “Broken Road- Turning My Mess Into A Message” is a story on Collins’ humbling beginnings in Penn Yan to great success in college and professional football. Collins’ career endured several hard days, including compromising decisions made off of the field.

Collins, who played in Super Bowl XX for the New England Patriots, returns to his hometown each year to help kids with their football skills and most importantly, learn valuable life lessons. Collins, who battled drug and alcohol abuse throughout his career, tries to instill making the right choices at each camp.

Collins still ranks third all-time in Patriots career rushing yards and played in the 1983 NFL Pro Bowl. He scored 32 career rushing touchdowns in the NFL and played for New England, Indianapolis and Miami before retiring from the game in 1993.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansfield University#Pro Bowl#Football Skills#Super Bowl Xx#American Football#The New England Patriots#Decker Gym#Saac#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany has complaint about his injury

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

NFL screws Detroit Lions with weakest fine of all time

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have been screwed by the NFL once again as S Tracy Walker has been fined. Walker was fined for taunting following an interception by Amani Oruwariye. Here is the play. As you are about to see, this is a weak...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

757
Followers
466
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy