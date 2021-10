The legendary career of Kobe Bryant has some of the best poster dunks of all time. Perhaps the best one of all time was the first. It was a preseason game. The scene is a Lakers preseason game against the Washington Bullets. A young Mamba, Bryant was in an iso situation against the Bullets' Jimmy Oliver. Bryant's finish is understandably the most memorable part of the play, but his crossover is what gave Bryant the step past Oliver. It is one of the filthiest crossovers I have still ever seen. After he crossed Oliver's ghost out of his body, Bryant dribbles into the paint and jumped for the dunk. In the clip, it looks like Bryant has jumped way too early to throw down a dunk. It wasn't. Bryant posterized Ben Wallace in such a manner that Wallace's HOF career started because this was the moment he was baptized. Just watch this.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO