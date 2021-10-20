CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penetration testing: Is your cybersecurity strategy working?

By Heide Brandes
Journal Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalicious hacks are becoming increasingly more frequent, with a...

journalrecord.com

nojitter.com

Incorporating Lessons Learned Into Your Workplace Strategy

We’re heading into the season of reckoning – Q4 always sees a flurry of planning for the next year —and in planning ahead, IT and enterprises leaders also have to reflect on what they’ve learned all year. Those 2021 lessons will inform their technology decisions, which in turn impact everyone in their enterprise.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Testing Cybersecurity Effectiveness: The Importance Of Process Validation

VP and CISO for Mandiant, helping guide the company's product and solutions strategy and host of the Cyber Security Effectiveness Podcast. Understanding the effectiveness of your company's security stack is critical when it comes to strengthening cyber defenses. This is best achieved by validating security controls through emulation of real attacks, not simulations, based on intelligence showing which threats are most relevant to your organization. To gain a complete picture of security effectiveness, validation efforts must be aimed at three areas: technology, people and process.
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

A Framework to Operationalize Your Account Based Strategy

There's a sharp divide between marketing and sales when it comes to successfully pulling off an account based experience for their prospective clients. While gaining strategic alignment at executive levels is relatively easy to do, the execution alignment across and within teams is challenging. Said differently, operationalizing an account based experience is where companies are currently falling down.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CMSWire

Sav Khetan: Evolve Your Data Strategy With the Trends

With two decades of digital marketing experience, Sav Khetan knows how to use first party data to get valuable insights. This skill will be especially useful for others, as privacy laws change across the country, limiting what used to be accomplished by the third party cookie. “Attribution, targeting, look-alike audiences,...
ECONOMY
twollow.com

5 Strategies To Improve The Profitability of Your Business

Achieving the peaks of profits is one of the primary goals of any business. Sadly, many companies struggle to find the secret sauce that can help them unlock the highest profitability. The secret sauce is that there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Every company has to assess its business operations and strive to improve them to generate more profits.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Getting your managed mobile services strategy right

In a changing world, the only constant seems to be change. As we all continue to adapt our personal and working lives according to Government advice it is difficult to predict exactly what might be around the next corner. No more lockdowns? Working life and traveling users returning? UK economy rebounds as Covid restrictions ease? As organizations come to terms with the shape of their workforces today, whether that might be working from home (WFH), back-to-the-office or some kind of hybrid approach, one thing remains true for businesses of all sizes - it has become much more challenging for IT teams to keep their workforce connected, securely and productively. Another truism that we can attribute to the shifting work landscape is the massive increase in mobile/smart device usage by employees who seek to stay connected as they WFH or on public transport or from a remote location.
CELL PHONES
Dark Reading

Penetration Testing in the Cloud Demands a Different Approach

Most companies are familiar with the pattern: As attackers adjust their techniques, defenders must rethink their security strategies. Now, as the attack surface expands and criminals target cloud environments, the pressure is on businesses to ensure their cloud infrastructure is secure. Many organizations rely on penetration testing to find security...
COMPUTERS
Law.com

Cybersecurity and Privacy: 10 Best Practices When Working From Home

As the pandemic permeates workforces with many employees continuing to work from home, businesses must remain vigilant against heightened cybersecurity risks. Below are 10 important measures and reminders that can help mitigate these substantial risks. Encrypt Data and Tightly Control Access to Encrypted Data. Encrypting data at rest and in...
KXAN

Start A Free Trial With Aura To Increase Your Cybersecurity

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which should come with a warning label that criminals are working overtime to steal from your family. Brianne Manz, founder of the Stroller in the City Blog, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about teaming up with cybersecurity company Aura to remind parents to proactively protect their children online.
TECHNOLOGY
94.3 Lite FM

Can Your Boss Still Test You For Marijuana If You Work in New York?

Many New Yorkers waited for years to see if the state would finally legalize the recreational use of marijuana. And while it may have finally happened, we still had a lot of questions. Can your employer still drug test you for weed? In late March, then-Governor Cuomo officially signed a law that will allow the legal use of recreational cannabis in New York State for those 21 and older. The New York Department of Labor has some answers for our questions..
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Keysight Unveils New Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform

Keysight Technologies announced the release of the APS-100/400GE Series network application and security modular test platform. This new platform delivers hyperscale encryption throughput that enables network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and data centers operators to validate equipment to support the massive data volume and cybersecurity requirements of their customers. Today’s hyperscale...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Remote working sees cybersecurity questions soar on Stack Overflow

Popular developer Q&A platform Stack Overflow has shared that the shift to remote work has prompted more cybersecurity questions across platforms than any breach. To do their bid for the cybersecurity awareness month, Stack Overflow analyzed the cybersecurity topics across the developer collaboration platform to track the evolution of security conversations within the developer community.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Get 46 Hours of Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Training for $20

There are only two kinds of people who know for certain if a cybersecurity soution is airtight: The hacker who tries to crack it and the penetration tester who's paid to expose vulnerabilities. Three guesses who a company would rather have testing their system first. So-called "white hat" hackers are highly sought after in every corner of the tech sector because their work is so crucial for protecting systems and services.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Why enterprises are massively subcontracting cybersecurity work

NewtonX market research revealed this week that 56% of organizations surveyed subcontract as much as 25% of their cybersecurity work. In the study, more than 100 chief information security officers, CTOs, and other senior decision-makers indicated a trend toward subcontracting one of the most critical roles continually facing enterprise professionals.
ECONOMY
comptia.org

Your Next Move: Web App Penetration Tester

This article is part of an IT Career News series called Your Next Move. These articles take an inside look at the roles related to CompTIA certifications. Each article will include the responsibilities, qualifications, related job titles and salary range for the role. As you consider the next move in your IT career, check back with CompTIA to learn more about your job prospects and how to get there.
INTERNET
Itproportal

Consolidating your tech stack improves your cybersecurity posture

CISOs and IT security leaders today must address both rapid change across the threat landscape and rapid evolution of the IT environment. Cybercriminals continue to evolve new and more sophisticated attack methods. At the same time, attack surfaces continue to expand with the adoption of cloud, the growth of IoT, and more commonplace work-from-anywhere practices.
TECHNOLOGY

