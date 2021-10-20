Penetration testing: Is your cybersecurity strategy working?

In a changing world, the only constant seems to be change. As we all continue to adapt our personal and working lives according to Government advice it is difficult to predict exactly what might be around the next corner. No more lockdowns? Working life and traveling users returning? UK economy rebounds as Covid restrictions ease? As organizations come to terms with the shape of their workforces today, whether that might be working from home (WFH), back-to-the-office or some kind of hybrid approach, one thing remains true for businesses of all sizes - it has become much more challenging for IT teams to keep their workforce connected, securely and productively. Another truism that we can attribute to the shifting work landscape is the massive increase in mobile/smart device usage by employees who seek to stay connected as they WFH or on public transport or from a remote location.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO