There are three main ways to get rich; firstly, you can be lucky and be born into money or win the lottery. Secondly, you can turn to a life of crime, but that doesn’t always end up positively. And finally, you can spend your entire life working toward a solid education that allows you to perfect your craft as a lawyer or an accountant, or in the USA, even a sports star. Because unlike many systems around the world, our sports stars develop their skills and talents through the education system.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO