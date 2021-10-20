CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camarillo, CA

Ralph Carmichael Dies: ‘The Blob’ & ‘My Mother The Car’ Composer, Arranger Of Beloved Christmas Classics Was 94

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntggm_0cXZBijY00

Ralph Carmichael , a prolific composer and arranger of film and TV scores whose writing or arranging credits include I Love Lucy, Bonanza, My Mother the Car, the sci-fi classic The Blob and some of the most beloved and enduring Christmas recordings ever made, died Monday in Camarillo, Calif. He was 94.

His death was announced by family spokesperson Jim Pedersen. A cause was not specified.

A pioneering figure in contemporary Christian music, Carmichael began a long career in television and film in the early 1950s when he headed the music department of his alma mater, the Southern California Bible College, and his school band was featured on the local Los Angeles TV program Campus Christian Hour . The show won an Emmy Award in 1951.

Around the same time, he began writing incidental music charts for I Love Lucy , a role he’d also fill on December Bride, Bonanza and The Frankie Lane Show , among others. By the early 1960s, Carmichael became music director for such programs as The Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show and specials for Bing Crosby, Barbara McNair & Count Basie, Julie London, Oral Roberts and Anita Bryant.

Carmichael also served as a film and tv composer beginning in the 1950s, his most memorable score from the era being 1958’s The Blob starring Steve McQueen. With its spooky, jazzy style – and a jokey theme song contributed by two then-unknown songwriters named Burt Bacharach and Mack David – the score became a classic of the genre. “Beware of The Blob,” the boppy vocals to the Bacharach-David song went, “It creeps/And leaps and glides and slides/Across the floor/Right through the door/And all around the wall/A splotch, a blotch/Be careful of The Blob!”

Seven years later, Carmichael would again find cult-classic status by composing the themes for two 1965 comedy series that would land on many what-were-they-thinking lists: The Burl Ives sitcom O.K. Crackerby! and the oddball, much-derided My Mother The Car. For the latter, Carmichael composed the rollicking title tune, with its establishing lyrics by Paul Hampton: “Well you all may think my story/Is more fiction than it’s fact/But believe it or not my mother dear decided she’d come back/As a car…”

But Carmichael’s most-heard contribution to American popular music is of a decidedly less campy nature: As the arranger and conductor of Nat King Cole’s 1960 album The Magic of Christmas , his work has become a staple holiday soundtrack. The album was repackaged in 1962 to include Cole’s recording of “ The Christmas Song ,” with its familiar opening line “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” and an arrangement by Carmichael that is generally regarded as definitive.

Carmichael’s longtime collaboration with Cole would produce nine full studio projects, including the great singer’s final sessions in 1964 for the album L-O-V-E , recorded just weeks prior to Cole’s death on February 15, 1965. In all, Carmichael’s collaborations with Cole outnumber any other single arranger.

Other musicians and singers for whom Carmichael wrote and conducted arrangements include Frankie Laine, Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby (including another holiday standard “Do You Hear What I Hear?”), Stan Kenton, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald and Jack Jones. He was a primary arranger/conductor for pianist Roger Williams on 20 albums including the hit Born Free in 1966.

In 1970, Carmichael composed the score for the faith-based film The Cross and the Switchblade, starring Pat Boone and a young Erik Estrada.

Often known as the “Father of Contemporary Christian Music,” Carmichael founded his own record and publishing companies in 1968 to promote Christian artists such as Andrae Crouch, the Continental Singers, Cliff Richard and Carmichael’s studio group The Young People. He served for several years as president of the Gospel Music Association, and for many more wrote film music for the Billy Graham organization.

Credited with writing more than 300 gospel songs – including such contemporary standards as “The Savior Is Waiting,” “There Is A Quiet Place,” “Reach Out to Jesus,” and “He’s Everything to Me” – Carmichael was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1985 and into the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2001. He received the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award in 1994 for his CD Strike Up the Band , and toured for more than two decades with his own big band.

Carmichael’s autobiography He’s Everything to Me was published in 1986.

He is survived by wife Marvella; children Andrea, Greg, and Erin; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His daughter Carol Carmichael Parks predeceased him. A memorial service is being planned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Kenan’: Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 Of NBC Comedy From Kenan Thompson

EXCLUSIVE: Hayley Marie Norman has joined the cast of NBC’s Kenan for Season 2 in a recurring role. Norman will portray the character of Janay, a new force in Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) life. She is described as funny, beautiful, fierce, loving, and determined to get what she wants. Janay comes into Gary’s (Chris Redd) life and shakes things up for the Williams brothers. The comedy follows the recently widowed host of Atlanta’s no. 2 morning show who struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest Gary....
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camarillo, CA
Entertainment
City
Camarillo, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Guardian

Alan Hawkshaw, Countdown and Grange Hill composer, dies aged 84

Alan Hawkshaw, the musician and songwriter who composed some of the UK’s best-known TV themes and was sampled across the hip-hop scene, has died aged 84. He was admitted to hospital with pneumonia last week, and died early on Saturday. Hawkshaw wrote the loping, almost reggae-like theme to Grange Hill...
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Tributes pour in for beloved composer Alan Hawkshaw of ‘Countdown’ TV theme

The music world is remembering a legend of TV music, who donated all his royalties from ‘Countdown’ to pay underprivileged music students’ fees. Tributes have been posted across social media for the British composer Alan Hawkshaw who has sadly passed away at the age of 84. Born William Alan Hawkshaw,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Famed TV composer dies, 84

The excellent Alan Hawkshaw, composer of themes for Grange Hill, Countdown and Channel 4 News has died in Watford hospital of pneumonia. He started out as a member of The Shadows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Carmichael
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Barbara Mcnair
Person
Julie London
Person
Jesus
Person
Stan Kenton
Person
Burt Bacharach
Person
Pat Boone
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Erik Estrada
Person
Frankie Laine
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Peggy Lee
Person
Cliff Richard
Person
Anita Bryant
Person
Jack Jones
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Music Group#Christmas#Popular Music#Christian#The Roy Rogers Dale
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thefocus.news

Why did Eric and Donna divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful?

Eric and Donna are destined for divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful and newer fans want to know their history together and where it all went wrong. Donna Logan first started seeing Eric Forrester when he was still married to Stephanie Forrester. He then divorced his wife to be with Donna, but it seems he is headed for a second divorce.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Betty White Talks Post Mortem Arrangements As Hundredth Birthday Approaches

Betty White is a beloved iconic American celebrity. After more than 80 years of experience in the television industry, the legend is approaching her 100th birthday. While her fans wish for Betty to outlive us all, she herself knows that eventually, it will be her time. Read on to find out what Betty predicts regarding the handling of her estate once she has passed on.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy