DENVER — The Denver Police Department has a car problem. They have too many broken vehicles and not enough mechanics to fix them. About 120 police cars, or 8% of its fleet, are now out of service waiting for repairs. To make matters worse, and adding to the pileup at the garage, since last August, the department has lost 40 percent of its mechanics and body shop workers, many of whom have left for higher-paying jobs.

5 HOURS AGO