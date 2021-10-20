CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Britain in talks to sell missiles in arms deal with Ukraine -The Times

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The UK government is in talks with Ukraine to sell it...

Interesting Engineering

Should the US Enter a New Arms Race With Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles?

With emerging reports of Russia, North Korea, and recently China successfully testing hypersonic cruise missiles, the pressure is on the U.S. to advance its own hypersonic missile program, spending valuable time and resources to get even, if not ahead. Domain experts believe that there are many reasons why this could end up being an arms race. But is that something the U.S. really wants to get into?
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Ukraine: Nationalists protest peace deal on separatist areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 5,000 Ukrainian nationalists have marched across the capital Kyiv Thursday to demand the repudiation of peace agreements for eastern Ukraine that promised a broad autonomy to the separatist regions. The participants in Thursday’s march also denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire along the tense line of contact in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists. The conflict in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland erupted in 2014, weeks after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000. A 2015 peace deal has helped end large-scale battles, but sporadic skirmishes have continued and efforts to achieve a political settlement have failed.
PROTESTS
MedicalXpress

Ukraine hits all-time death record amid vaccine hesitancy

Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine surged to all-time highs Thursday amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian authorities reported 22,415 new confirmed infections and 546 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. Authorities...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kfgo.com

Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and New Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take London one step closer to membership of a broader trans-Pacific trade agreement. Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

UK foreign minister to discuss security, defence ties with India

(Reuters) – British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is making stronger security and defence partnerships with India while on her visit to the country, the government said in a statement early on Saturday. Truss will discuss developing security and defence tech and strengthening defence-related trade with India, according to the statement...
INDIA
Military
Politics
World
WNMT AM 650

‘Don’t be afraid’ of EU defence ambitions, France tells NATO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told her NATO counterparts on Friday not to fear the European Union’s defence plans, saying that the United States will benefit and any European capabilities will strengthen the alliance. The remarks, made at a closed-door NATO defence ministers meeting and shared...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

U.S. climate envoy Kerry to travel to UK, Italy for climate talks

(Reuters) – The U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, will travel to London on Oct. 26 to continue talks with counterparts from China on efforts to address the climate crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Kerry will then travel to Rome on Oct. 30 to join...
ENVIRONMENT
WNMT AM 650

Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim government on Qatar trip

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will meet a delegation of the interim Afghan Taliban government during his visit to Qatar on Oct. 25-26. The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of “common concern”, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

G7 countries reach breakthrough on digital trade and data

LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed on principles to govern cross-border data use and digital trade, Britain said in what was described as a breakthrough that could liberalise hundreds of billions of dollars of international commerce. Trade ministers from the G7 reached agreement at a meeting in...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
WNMT AM 650

Separatists end week-long blockade of hotel housing OSCE in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW/DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russian-backed separatists on Saturday called off a protest outside a hotel in eastern Ukraine housing international conflict monitors, ending a blockade sparked by the capture of a separatist officer by Ukrainian government forces. Monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) had been...
PROTESTS
New York Post

US calls on North Korea to stop missile tests, resume nuclear talks

A US diplomat urged North Korea to end its test-firing of missiles and return to the weapons talks, saying the launches are “counterproductive” to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Sung Kim met with South Korea officials about President Kim Jong Un’s recent missile tests and told reporters on Sunday that the...
U.S. POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Sudan’s leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held

After the early morning arrests of government officials, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.
WORLD

