While they don’t do as much damage as the caster and melee, the physical ranged jobs play a vital role in contributing to the party composition and party utility. Most come with their own unique spin, such as Bard’s songs, Dancer’s dances and Machinist’s…well, raw power, but they also have more damage reduction skills alongside actions that you’d expect to be in a healer’s toolkit. We were able to take a look at the three physical ranged jobs and their changes in Endwalker, and while Machinist doesn’t add too much, Bard and Dancer pick up nice quality of life improvements.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO