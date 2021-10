The economy’s K-shaped recovery from the pandemic has been good news for America’s private banks. Clients of these high-end wealth managers — investors at the top of the net worth pyramid — generally are faring well during the pandemic, at least financially. That leaves private bankers free to contemplate a more existential problem: how to hang onto the richest families as their brand of rarefied exclusiveness comes under fire from family office providers and registered investment advisors who aren’t part of banks.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO