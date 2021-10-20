CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Scores Record High, S&P 500 Nabs Six Straight

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow surged to an all-time intraday peak on Wednesday, notching its second-highest close on record. The S&P 500 also came within a chip shot of a record peak on the way to a sixth-straight win, while the Nasdaq snapped a five-day win streak with a muted loss. A slowing of...

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Cloud Stock Climbs to Record Highs After Earnings

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is up 3.4% to trade at $686.64 at last check, and earlier hit a fresh record high of $694, after the cloud name posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. No fewer than 12 analysts raised their price objectives in response, with the highest adjustment coming from Barclays to $791 from $784.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Eye Recovery on Heels of GDP Reading

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 (SPX) are on the rise this morning, after both benchmarks snapped their record-setting win streaks last session, while Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are in the black as well. The market appears to be brushing off a dismal gross domestic product (GDP) reading, which came in at 2% for the third quarter amid supply chain issues, compared to the expected 2.8%. On a brighter note, initial jobless claims for last week came in at 281,000, which is just below estimates.
STOCKS
KABC

Nasdaq And S&P 500 Close At Record Highs

(New York, NY) — Wall Street is closing with two record highs. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both hit new records after major companies reported strong earnings from the third quarter. Tesla continued to see its shares rise after beating earnings expectations, climbing up by nearly four-percent. Ford was the major standout of the day as its shares jumped by more than eight-and-a-half-percent. Almost half of the S&P 500 has reported third quarter earnings with a majority of them coming in above expectations. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 239 points to 35-730. The S&P 500 jumped by 44 points to 45-96. The Nasdaq rose by 212 points to 15-448.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
Reuters

Futures slip after record run for S&P 500, Dow

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow looked set to ease from record levels on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices and fresh regulatory crackdown in China dented optimism around strong quarterly earnings. Shares of energy firms including Chevron tracked lower oil prices, while major lenders such as...
STOCKS
milwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks struggle, Dow & S&P 500 retreat from record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day in the tech sector. "This earnings season has been about pricing momentum and whether consumers are able to handle surging costs," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda told CNBC Wednesday.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Extend Rally as Investors Eye More Earnings Reports

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are up 43 points this morning, as the blue-chip index looks to extend its third-straight record close to four. Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are on the rise as well, while S&P 500 (SPX) futures remain closer to breakeven. Investors are unpacking plenty of earnings reports, including those from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Meanwhile, durable-goods orders dropped 0.4% in September -- the first decline since April -- mostly due to supply and labor contstraints, specifically in the auto and aircraft sectors.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Microsoft Stock Notches Fresh Record After Earnings

Analysts are giving plenty of attention to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) this morning, after the company's upbeat fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Specifically, nine price-target hikes were dished out for the tech name, after it announced a revenue beat. Microsoft attributed the strong results to substantial growth in its cloud computing unit.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings

Oct. 27 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted losses for the first time in four days as strong earnings reports failed to prop the market up Wednesday. The blue-chip index dropped 266.19 points, or 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.51% as both indexes fell from record highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day mostly flat, rising 0.00081%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Nasdaq Nabs Record High While Dow Logs Triple-Digit Win

Stocks saw a strong return today, with the Dow and Nasdaq both settling with triple-digit pops, as the former rose 239 points and the latter notching a fresh record high. The S&P 500 also logged a sizeable win, as well as a new all-time closing high. Earnings season saw another good show today, with Ford (F) in the spotlight after a beat-and-raise, while investors look ahead to reports from several big tech names, including Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN), due out after the close this evening.
