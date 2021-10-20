CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helix Energy Solutions Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helix Energy Solutions (HLX):....

Business Insider

JetBlue Airways Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):. -Earnings: $130 million in Q3 vs. -$393 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.40 in Q3 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.18 per share -Revenue: $1.97 billion in Q3 vs. $492 million in the same period last year.
Entrepreneur

CMS Energy (CMS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CMS Energy Corporation CMS is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.57%. CMS Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.51%, on average. Factors to Note. During most part of...
MarketWatch

Centene tops Q3 estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Centene Corp. beat estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance on Tuesday, . The St. Louis-based company posted net income of $584 million, or 99 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $568 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.26, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $32.4 billion from $29.1 billion, also ahead of the $31.6 billion FactSet consensus. Total operating expenses came to $31.9 billion, up from $28.2 billion a year ago. The company said its managed care membership rose 5% to 26.5 million. Its health benefits ratio climbed to 88.1% from 86.4% a year ago. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 and revenue of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.11 and $124.8 billion. Shares were down 3.3% premarket but have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
Business Insider

Juniper Networks Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year. The company's profit came in at $88.9M, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $145.4 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $152.0 million...
Business Insider

Alphabet Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's profit totaled $18.94 billion, or $27.99 per share. This compares with $11.25 billion, or $16.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $23.48 per share,...
Business Insider

UDR, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for UDR, Inc. (UDR):. -Earnings: $16.67 million in Q3 vs. -$26.31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.52 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $329.77 million in Q3 vs. $310.04 million in the same period last year.
Business Insider

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit came in at $247.05 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $136.53 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
Business Insider

Texas Instruments Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's profit totaled $1.95 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per...
Business Insider

Range Resources Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):. -Earnings: -$350.27 million in Q3 vs. -$748.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.44 in Q3 vs. -$3.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $130.22 million or $0.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.53 per share -Revenue: $302.64 million in Q3 vs. $299.35 million in the same period last year.
Business Insider

National Oilwell Varco Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV):. -Earnings: -$69 million in Q3 vs. -$55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q3 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.
Business Insider

Boston Properties Inc. Q3 Earnings Rise, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $108.30 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $92.48 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected...
Business Insider

Microsoft Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $20.51 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $13.89 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.21...
Business Insider

AudioCodes Reported Mixed Q3 Performance

AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $63.4 million, beating the consensus of $62.5 million. Product revenue rose 4.4% Y/Y to $38.6 million, while Services revenue grew 26.7% Y/Y to $24.8 million. Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded around 250 basis points to 69.9%. The...
Business Insider

Equity Residential Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $447.33 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $95.37 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
Business Insider

TI reports third quarter 2021 financial results and shareholder returns

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:. "Revenue increased 22% from the same quarter a year ago due to strong demand in industrial, automotive and personal electronics. Analog revenue grew 24% and Embedded Processing grew 13% from the same quarter a year ago.
Benzinga

Recap: Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enphase Energy beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $173,016,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Business Insider

USANA Health Sciences Profit Falls In Q3,but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year. The company's earnings totaled $27.3 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share,...
