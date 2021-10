Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) is coming off a record high of $182, touched last Thursday, Oct. 21, following Alphabet's (GOOGL) decision to decrease its service fee for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%, beginning Jan. 1 of next year. The Tinder parent has since dropped back toward the $155 level, which served as support just before last Thursday's rally. What's more, the stock just came back within striking distance of a historically bullish trendline that could help keep shares afloat come November.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO