Joshua McNall: Perhaps

One of the most common questions I receive from other ministry leaders is why I made the decision to ask my predecessor to stay involved. When I became the senior pastor of Mariners Church over three years ago, I made the decision to ask Kenton Beshore (my predecessor and longtime pastor of Mariners) to stay on staff and to be on our teaching team. One of the most common threads of questions I receive from other ministry leaders is around the thinking behind the decision to ask my predecessor to stay involved. While others have suggested it is “more common” and even “wiser” to allow or encourage the predecessor to move, I believe it can be wise and loving to the people you are serving to invite the predecessor to stay. I am not suggesting it is always wise and good to invite the predecessor to stay. The predecessor and the context must be considered. Kenton never put me in a position where I felt pressured to ask him to stay involved. I wanted him involved. Here are 10 reasons to consider:

