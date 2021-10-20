CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

By Chris Isidore
 6 days ago
Tesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent...

