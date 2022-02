Experts say there are a lot of ideas and misconceptions about social security. Financial Planner Tim Moomey has more on this vital part of everyone's retirement. "You have to be old to collect. I guess that depends on your definition of old, but I think that 62 is really pretty young. Full retirement age is from 66 to 67, depending on your birth date, but benefits are available as early as 62, if you choose that option."

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO