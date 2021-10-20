CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and surging vegetable oil prices. U.S. wheat futures rose as Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat futures set a nine-year top on tightening...

www.agriculture.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn on the Way Up

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are flat to 1 cent higher and wheat is 1 cent lower to 16 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade bouncing from early weakness to test nearby resistance levels Tuesday morning. Harvest progress remained ahead of average on the weekly report at 66% versus 53% on average, but will fall closer to average next week with more midweek rains on deck for many.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-7 cents, corn, soy down 2-3 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat trimmed overnight after reaching a two-month high in the previous session, though the wheat complex remains underpinned by global supply concerns. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract reached its highest since Aug. 16 on Monday. * The 2022 U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 46% good-to-excellent by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Monday afternoon, up from 41% a year earlier, but behind analysts' expectations of 54%. Estimates had ranged from 49% to 62% good-to-excellent. * Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for six months of consumption, the Cabinet said in a statement. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 6-3/4 cents lower at $7.52-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat lost 7 cents to $7.70-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 4-3/4 cents to $10.22-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn eased overnight after climbing to a nearly three-week high on Monday, supported by firm wheat futures and ongoing concerns about input prices heading into 2022. * CBOT's most-active corn contract reached its highest since Oct. 6 on Monday. * The U.S. corn crop was 66% harvested as of Sunday, October 24, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 53% and analysts' estimates of 65%. * The average corn yield in the European Union is expected to reach 7.79 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up marginally from 7.78 t/ha forecast last month and also slightly above a five-year mean of 7.76 t/ha, according to the EU's crop monitoring service. * December corn last traded down 2-1/2 cents at $5.35-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped overnight, but were supported by strength in vegetable oil and a delayed harvest as rains dampened much of the U.S. Midwest. * Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as strong oilseed crushing margins and rising vegetable oil demand boosted its core agricultural services and oilseeds unit. * Exporters sold 199,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 125,730 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, both for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * November soybeans were last 2 cents lower at $12.35-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-ADM profit more than doubles on strong crush margins, vegoil demand

(Adds segment details, background, adds bylines) Oct 26 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as strong oilseed crushing margins and rising vegetable oil demand boosted its core agricultural services and oilseeds unit. The Chicago-based U.S. grains merchant is anticipating the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Ends Higher as Wheat Pulls Back

December corn closed up 5 1/2 cents at $5.43 1/2, continuing to find support in the latter stages of harvest. December Chicago wheat led wheat contracts lower on the day, ending down 7 1/4 cents and ignoring concerns about wet conditions in the eastern Midwest. December corn closed up 5...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday, with traders locking in profits after the MGEX spring wheat contract surged to its highest level since June 2011. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract gave up its gains after hitting technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures closed down 7-1/4 cents at $7.52-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was off 3 cents at $7.74-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 5-3/4 cents to $10.21-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat had traded as high as $10.47. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for six months of consumption, the cabinet said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures extend rally; hog contracts weaken

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose to their highest in more than seven weeks on Tuesday, with traders noting follow-through buying after the market rallied on Monday. Concerns about supplies and strength in the cash market underpinned cattle futures. CME December live cattle futures settled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Indian mills need to export more sugar without subsidy -official

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's mills need to export 6 to 7 million tonnes of sugar without government incentives in 2021/22 to bring down inventories and ensure domestic prices remain firm despite surplus production, a government official said. Sugar exports by the world's second biggest producer could cap global...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm but close below session peak

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by signs of good overseas demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * Strength in the cash market also was a factor as heavy rains across the Midwest have slowed harvest and left some dealers short of soybeans to crush or ship to exporters at the Gulf. * But prices closed below their highs on a round of profit taking. * Private exporters reported the sale of 199,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 125,730 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures both closed in negative territory. * The benchmark CBOT November soybeans futures contract closed 3/4 cent higher at $12.38 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil was off 0.83 cent at 62.31 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal dipped 30 cents to $326.90 a ton. * The December soymeal contract found technical support at its 20-day moving average. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy firm as harvest slows; wheat falls on profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose to their highest in more than three weeks on Tuesday after heavy rains across broad swaths of the U.S. Midwest stalled harvest, traders said. The harvest slowdowns also supported the soybean market. "Even if we get a break in the rains...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn slips from 3-week high; supply disruptions curb losses

CANBERRA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures retreated on Wednesday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, though trader concerns about supply disruptions in the United States and the prospect of stronger demand for ethanol curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls on profit-taking, tightening supplies check losses

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with profit-taking driving down the market which climbed to a two-month high earlier this week on strong demand and tightening supplies in top exporter Russia. Corn retreated from a three-week high scaled in the previous session and...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Spring Wheat Push Higher

November soybeans closed up 16 3/4 cents Monday, supported by another higher close in soybean oil and the vegetable oil sector. December Minneapolis wheat posted a new contract high of $10.27, its highest spot close in nine years. December corn was unchanged and March corn was also unchanged. November soybeans...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 corn crop at 54.5 mln tonnes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Wheat production in marketing year (MY) 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 20 million tons, and exports are projected at 13.5 million tons (including flour in its wheat equivalent), both unchanged from USDA's official numbers. Barley production and exports in MY 2021-2022 also remain unchanged from USDA, at 4.8 million tons and 3.5 million tons respectively. Corn production for MY 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 54.5 million tons, 1.5 million tons higher than USDA, taking potential exports at 40 million tons, 2 million tons higher than USDA. Sorghum production in MY 2021-2022 is forecast at 3.5 million tons, 250,000 tons lower than USDA. Rice-planted area, production and exports in MY 2021-2022 are all up compared with USDA projections."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 2-month high on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat surges on supply concerns, as corn slips on soft exports

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged to a two-month high on Monday, as heavy world demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat continued to extend market gains. Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in the energy and vegetable oil markets. The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near two-month high on supply woes; soybeans, corn ease

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely steady on Tuesday with prices trading near the previous session's two-month high on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn lost ground. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased quarter...
CHICAGO, IL
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

