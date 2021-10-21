The Tiny Mountain Town In Arizona That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There are lots of little towns hiding in Arizona’s many mountain ranges, and Crown King is among the tiniest of them all. Complete with a saloon, general store, and plenty of unpaved dirt roads, this former mining town looks like something right out of a Western movie, and it makes a perfect day trip destination.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
