The Tiny Mountain Town In Arizona That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There are lots of little towns hiding in Arizona’s many mountain ranges, and Crown King is among the tiniest of them all. Complete with a saloon, general store, and plenty of unpaved dirt roads, this former mining town looks like something right out of a Western movie, and it makes a perfect day trip destination.

Nestled in the Bradshaw Mountains of central Arizona, Crown King is a charming small town with a population of just over 100.

Few buildings remain in the town, and of them, the Crown King Saloon is definitely the most iconic.

Inside, the saloon looks exactly as you'd expect it to.

The saloon does serve food, but if you want to keep exploring the town, mosey on over to The Mill Restaurant for a bite to eat.

A trip to Crown King simply wouldn't be complete without stopping at the Crown King General Store .

The town is also a nature lover's paradise, home to the scenic Horsethief Basin Recreation Area .

If you'd like to extend your visit beyond one day, there are plenty of lodging opportunities in town.

