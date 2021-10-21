CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Tiny Mountain Town In Arizona That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

By Katie Lawrence
 5 days ago

There are lots of little towns hiding in Arizona’s many mountain ranges, and Crown King is among the tiniest of them all. Complete with a saloon, general store, and plenty of unpaved dirt roads, this former mining town looks like something right out of a Western movie, and it makes a perfect day trip destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb4iI_0cXYvQMp00
Nestled in the Bradshaw Mountains of central Arizona, Crown King is a charming small town with a population of just over 100.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZ4sW_0cXYvQMp00
Few buildings remain in the town, and of them, the Crown King Saloon is definitely the most iconic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0YY2_0cXYvQMp00
Inside, the saloon looks exactly as you'd expect it to.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klfEk_0cXYvQMp00
The saloon does serve food, but if you want to keep exploring the town, mosey on over to The Mill Restaurant for a bite to eat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaLu7_0cXYvQMp00
A trip to Crown King simply wouldn't be complete without stopping at the Crown King General Store .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyUUT_0cXYvQMp00
The town is also a nature lover's paradise, home to the scenic Horsethief Basin Recreation Area .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6M3g_0cXYvQMp00
If you'd like to extend your visit beyond one day, there are plenty of lodging opportunities in town.

Have you ever been to Crown King? If so, what’s your favorite thing about the town? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section, then check out our previous article for more can’t-miss day trip destinations in Arizona.

Old Rocker Still kickin A
5d ago

I have been to crown king many many times and have stayed up there many times too for a weekend or longer, it's definitely one of my very favorite places to go. it's beautiful and so much history up there. long road to get there but totally worth it!

